Atari Inc.: Atari and ARVORE Join Forces to Reveal Pixel Ripped 1978; Relive the Glory of the Golden Age of Video Games in a Virtual Reality Adventure

An Immersive, Joyous Frolic Through the Heart of a Blossoming Industry and Across Dimensions



NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - are thrilled to reveal Pixel Ripped 1978 , the third installment in the popular virtual reality series from acclaimed VR developer ARVORE . Announced at GDC 2023, Pixel Ripped 1978 is an incomparably authentic nostalgia-inducing experience showcasing the era of Atari gaming using innovative immersive technology. Pixel Ripped 1978 launches on PC, PS VR2, Meta Quest 2, and PlayStation 5 this summer.

Pixel Ripped 1978 Reveal Trailer:

YouTube | Download

In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the magic and wonder of the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game's protagonist, Bug, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games; a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs. The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will even be able to explore the iconic Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

Oozing classic arcade charm and boasting innovative mechanics sure to delight VR enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming - a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi billion dollar industry. Blending the magic of decades past with today's technologically vibrant and diverse gaming landscape, Pixel Ripped 1978 uniquely showcases the fortitude and growth of the video game industry as we, the players, have grown with it.

"Pixel Ripped 1978 is an exciting blend of old and new, presented with the latest advancements in VR technology, it ushers in something totally new for Atari," said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. "Working with such an experienced VR studio as ARVORE has been a joy, and we're confident that Pixel Ripped 1978 will be appreciated by the fans of Pixel Ripped and introduce the franchise to the broader Atari community."

"We have always paid homage to our favorite games from the past in this series, but now in Pixel Ripped 1978, thanks to our partnership with Atari, we can actually reference the fantastic games and consoles from that era," said ARVORE CEO Ricardo Justus. "I'm incredibly proud of what the team is creating and can't wait to have fans and newcomers to the series alike be able to play it!"

Key Features:

Today's stories of Atari's early days are just that: stories. Explore an authentic recreation of the fabled Sunnyvale Atari studio and leave with your own tales! Pure Authenticity: Enjoy an adventure full of friendly faces, characters, and retro games from Atari's library of classic favorites and rare treasures



Pixel Ripped 1978 launches this summer on PC, PlayStation 5, PS VR2, and Meta Quest 2. Learn more at the official website .

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About ARVORE

ARVORE is an Emmy Award-winning Brazilian studio that creates and develops innovative games, interactive narratives and worlds using the latest immersive technologies such as VR, AR, and MR. With a team of multidisciplinary innovators and trailblazers, ARVORE connects different technologies, senses, and media to push the envelope of games and spatial storytelling to new levels.

ARVORE's expertise in blending technology and art has earned the studio the 2020 Primetime Emmy® Award for "Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media" for its interactive VR narrative "The Line". The studio's innovative approach has created groundbreaking experiences that engage all the senses and deliver unforgettable stories. Learn more at www.arvore.io .