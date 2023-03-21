Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 mars/March 2023) - The common shares of PowerStone Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

PowerStone Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and exploration of high-quality critical metals assets, in favorable mining jurisdictions, to help meet the increasing demand of metals required for the transition to a green economy. PowerStone is currently exploring Chilton Cobalt, a prospective cobalt asset located in Quebec, Canada. The company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Les actions ordinaires de PowerStone Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

PowerStone Metals Corp. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur l'identification et l'exploration d'actifs de métaux critiques de haute qualité, dans des juridictions minières favorables, pour aider à répondre à la demande croissante de métaux nécessaires à la transition vers une économie verte. PowerStone explore actuellement Chilton Cobalt, un actif potentiel de cobalt situé au Québec, Canada. La société peut également évaluer l'acquisition d'autres actifs et opportunités d'exploration minière.

Issuer/Émetteur: PowerStone Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PS Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 28 250 833 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 257 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 73938G 10 8 ISIN: CA 73938G 10 8 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 22 mars/March 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PS. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.