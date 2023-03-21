ProFrac Holding Corp. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operational Results

WILLOW PARK, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) ("ProFrac", or the "Company") today announced financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .

Full Year 2022 Results

Total revenue of $2.4 billion, up 216% year-over-year

Net income totaled $342.7 million compared to a net loss of ($43.5) million in the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA (1) excluding Flotek increased approximately 520% year-over-year to $835.5 million

excluding Flotek increased approximately 520% year-over-year to $835.5 million Adjusted EBITDA per active fleet (2) excluding Flotek was $27.9 million on 29.9 average active fleets during the year

excluding Flotek was $27.9 million on 29.9 average active fleets during the year Full year results include the consolidation of Flotek results which contributed $37.1 million in revenue excluding intercompany eliminations, and ($24.3) million in Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Recent Highlights

Total revenue grew approximately 14% sequentially to $794.1 million over 2022 third quarter revenue

Net income declined approximately 17% sequentially to $116 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) excluding Flotek increased approximately 2% sequentially to $269.2 million

excluding Flotek increased approximately 2% sequentially to $269.2 million Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fleet (2) excluding Flotek was $29.9 million on 36 average active fleets during the quarter

excluding Flotek was $29.9 million on 36 average active fleets during the quarter Fourth quarter results include the consolidation of Flotek results which contributed $15.9 million in revenue excluding intercompany eliminations, and ($5.8) million in Adjusted EBITDA

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company successfully closed on its acquisitions of US Well Services, the Eagle Ford sand mining operations of Monarch Silica, and Rev Energy Holdings

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company upsized the term loan credit facility by $320 million and closed on its acquisitions of Producers Service Holdings and Performance Proppants

Matt Wilks, ProFrac's Executive Chairman, stated, "I am extremely pleased with our company's commitment and hard work that continues to generate improved operational efficiencies and financial growth as we scale the business. We believe our vertically integrated business model positions ProFrac to reduce market volatility and deliver more consistent profitability throughout the cycle."

Ladd Wilks, ProFrac's Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are incredibly proud of our team's performance in the fourth quarter growing revenue by 14% sequentially despite an early round of cold weather that impacted operations. We continue to benefit from our vertically integrated services model. By controlling critical links in our supply chain and maintaining an unwavering focus on safety, efficiency and profitability, we believe we are well positioned to generate industry leading returns."

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2022, consolidated revenue grew 216% from the prior year and totaled $2.4 billion . The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in customer activity for our stimulation services, improved pricing, and an increase in active fleets associated with the Company's acquisitions of FTSI and USWS during the year. The Company also benefited from increased proppant sales due to more active mines during the year.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's average active fleet count was 29.9 fleets compared to 14 fleets in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, selling, general, and administrative costs were $243.1 million . Excluding stock-based compensation, selling, general, and administrative costs were $175.7 million, of which $17.5 million related to Flotek.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $342.7 million, or $2.06 per Class A share. This compares to a net loss of ($43.5) million the previous year. Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, net income totaled $372.1 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 502% to $811.2 million, or $27.1 million per fleet, for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $835.5 million, or $27.9 million per average active fleet.

Operating cash flow grew 846% to $415.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . This includes approximately $271 million in working capital build during the year from increased activity and pricing levels.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2022, consolidated revenues totaled $794.1 million, up roughly 14% sequentially. The increase was driven by a higher active fleet count and material sales, slightly offset by lower average pricing on the fleets acquired from USWS and lower efficiencies during the quarter, some of which were weather related.

The Company's average active fleet count for the fourth quarter was 36 fleets compared to 31 fleets in the prior quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative costs were $74.1 million . Excluding stock-based compensation, selling, general, and administrative costs were $60.0 million, of which $4.8 million related to Flotek. This represents an increase of 16% sequentially, primarily attributable to the expansion of our fleet count and the buildout of our proppant segment.

Net income for the fourth quarter declined 17% to $116 million, or $0.82 per Class A share. Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, net income totaled $123.8 million .

In the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% from the prior quarter and totaled $263.4 million, or $29.3 million per fleet on an annualized basis. Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $269.2 million, or $29.9 million per fleet on an annualized basis.

Operating cash flow was $158.6 million in the fourth quarter, an 8% decrease from the previous quarter. This includes a working capital build of $57.7 million .

Outlook

Lower commodity prices have impacted our customers' business over the last several months. Pricing levels have remained steady through February, but the Company will continue to assess the market dynamics. In response to the sharp reduction in gas prices, the Company has seen a less efficient calendar develop over the course of the first quarter of 2023. The less efficient calendar combined with the seasonal winter weather impacts is expected to slightly reduce the Company's efficiencies in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The startup of operations at the Lamesa mine along with the acquisition of Monarch Silica, both in December, should allow the Company to operate approximately five mines during the first quarter of 2023. This should serve to increase the number of fully integrated fleets and materials sales. The acquisition of Performance Proppants in late February will result in the Company exiting the quarter with a total of eight operating mines.

The Company expects to enhance profit per fleet as it further integrates materials into its operating fleets, however Adjusted EBITDA per fleet will also be impacted by inefficiencies and fleet pricing trends in the market.

Business Segment Information

The Stimulation Services segment generated revenues of $767.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which resulted in $252.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Proppant Production segment generated revenues of $35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which resulted in $20.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Approximately 64% of the Proppant Production segment's revenue was intercompany.

The Manufacturing segment generated revenues of $51.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which resulted in ($3.1) million of Adjusted EBITDA. Approximately 95% of the Manufacturing segment's revenue was intercompany.

Our Other Business Activities generated revenues of $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which resulted in $(5.8) million of Adjusted EBITDA. Approximately 68% of the Other Business Activities' revenue was intercompany. The Other Business Activities solely relate to the results of Flotek.

Capital Expenditures and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures were $116.7 million for the fourth quarter and $356.2 for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding acquisition related expenditures.

For 2023, the Company expects capital expenditures to be in line with 2022. The Company has budgeted approximately 15% of this amount to complete the construction of four electric-powered fleets. The Company also expects to allocate roughly 30% of its 2023 capital expenditure budget to complete engine upgrades and other growth initiatives, as well as another 15% for various initiatives in its proppant production and manufacturing segments. The remainder of the 2023 capital expenditure budget will be used to fund maintenance capital expenditures, estimated to be $3.0 million to $3.5 million per fleet per year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total gross debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022 was $959.4 million, $18.0 million of which was attributable to Flotek. Gross debt outstanding excluding amounts attributable to Flotek was $941.4 million, compared to $549.4 million as of September 30, 2022 .

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, was $35.1 million, $12.3 million of which was attributable to Flotek. Cash and cash equivalents excluding amounts attributable to Flotek was $22.8 million, compared to $56.2 million as of September 30, 2022 .

As of December 31, 2022, and excluding amounts attributable to Flotek, the Company had $212.3 million of liquidity, including $22.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $189.5 million of net availability under its asset-based credit facility.

Subsequent to year end, the Company closed on its acquisition of Performance Proppants for $475 million . To finance the cash portion of this transaction, which amounted to $469 million, the Company upsized its term loan credit facility by $320 million and increased the aggregate maximum revolver amount on the asset-based credit facility by $120 million . The additional funds from the term loan credit facility, combined with a $298 million draw on the asset-based credit facility and cash from operations were utilized to close the transaction. The Company currently has total availability under the asset-based credit facility of $79 million, including letters of credit.

Footnotes

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (a "Non-GAAP Financial Measure"). Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA per fleet is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release.

Conference Call

ProFrac has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time / 10:30 a.m. Central time

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet are supplemental measures utilized by our management and other users of our financial statements such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess our financial performance because they allow us to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and items outside the control of our management team (such as income tax rates).

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet as important indicators of performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net income (loss), before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization, (iv) loss on disposal of assets, (v) stock-based compensation, and (vi) other unusual or non-recurring charges, such as costs and stock compensation expense related to our initial public offering, non-recurring supply commitment charges, certain credit losses, loss on extinguishment of debt and gain on investment. We define Adjusted EBITDA per fleet for a particular period as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a daily average of active fleets during period.

We believe that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. In particular, we believe Adjusted EBITDA per fleet allows investors to compare the performance of our fleets across comparable periods and against the fleets of our competitors who may have different capital structures, which may make a fleet-for-fleet comparison more difficult. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, and net income (loss) per fleet is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA per fleet. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) per fleet. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per fleet to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated.

-Tables to Follow-

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)

































Consolidated Statements of Operations











































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

(In millions) 2022

2022(1)

2021

2021

2022(1)

2021







































Revenues $ 794.1

$ 696.7

$ 248.0

$ 195.9

$ 2,425.6

$ 768.4







































Operating costs and expenses:



































Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization

471.0



392.0



180.9



144.2



1,438.7



570.1

Selling, general, and administrative

74.1



64.5



19.0



17.2



243.1



64.2

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

89.2



69.1



35.1



35.2



267.3



140.7

Acquisition related expenses

25.9



5.8



-



-



48.8



-

Other operating (income) expenses, net

8.7



0.6



1.1



6.3



15.3



11.4

Total operating costs and expenses

668.9



532.0



236.1



202.9



2,013.2



786.4







































Operating income (loss)

125.2



164.7



11.9



(7.0)



412.4



(18.0)







































Other (expense) income:



































Interest expense, net

(20.5)



(16.3)



(6.7)



(6.9)



(59.5)



(25.8)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(0.3)



(0.2)



(0.5)



-



(17.6)



(0.5)

Other (expense) income, net

8.3



(1.0)



0.4



-



16.5



0.6







































Income (loss) before income tax provision

112.7



147.2



5.1



(13.9)



351.8



(43.7)

Income tax (provision) benefit

3.3



(7.9)



-



(0.2)



(9.1)



0.2







































Net income (loss) $ 116.0

$ 139.3

$ 5.1

$ (14.1)

$ 342.7

$ (43.5)







































Less: net (income) loss attributable to ProFrac Predecessor

-



-



(6.1)



14.0



(73.6)



42.4

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

8.3



11.8



1.0



0.1



28.4



1.1

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(83.4)



(107.1)



-



-



(206.0)



-







































Net income attributable to ProFrac Holding Corp. $ 40.9

$ 44.0

$ -

$ -

$ 91.5

$ -

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company identified and corrected immaterial errors related to the recognition and classification of certain repairs and maintenance expenses in the first three quarters of 2022.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)











Consolidated Balance Sheet

































Dec. 31

Dec. 31

(In millions)

2022

2021

















ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35.1

$ 5.4

Accounts receivable, net



535.5



161.6

Accounts receivable-related party



2.1



4.5

Inventories



249.5



74.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



43.2



6.2

Total current assets



865.4



251.7

















Property, plant, and equipment, net



1,396.4



363.7

Operating lease right-of-use assets



112.9



-

Goodwill



240.5



-

Intangible assets, net



203.1



27.8

Investments



58.6



4.2

Deferred tax assets



0.4



-

Other assets



56.3



17.2

Total assets



2,933.6



664.6

















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' AND

MEMBERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



339.4



136.7

Accounts payable-related party



24.0



21.3

Accrued expenses



115.4



22.5

Current portion of long-term debt



127.6



31.8

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



36.0



-

Other current liabilities



25.7



34.4

Total current liabilities



668.1



246.7

















Long-term debt



735.0



235.1

Long-term debt-related party



62.8



34.7

Operating lease liabilities



81.0



-

Other liabilities



36.0



-

Total liabilities



1,582.9



516.5

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



2,462.9



-

















Members' equity



-



147.0

Preferred stock



-



-

Class A Common Stock



0.5



-

Class B Common Stock



1.0



-

Additional paid-in capital



-



-

Accumulated deficit



(1,185.9)



-

Accumulated other comprehensive income



0.1



0.1

Total stockholders' and members' (deficit) equity attributable to ProFrac Holding Corp.



(1,184.3)



147.1

Noncontrolling interests



72.1



1.0

Total stockholders' and members' (deficit) equity



(1,112.2)



148.1

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' and members' (deficit) equity

$ 2,933.6

$ 664.6

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

(In millions) 2022

2022 (1)

2022 (1)

2021



























Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income (loss) $ 116.0

$ 139.3

$ 342.7

$ (43.5)



























Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation, depletion and amortization

89.2



69.1



267.3



140.7

Stock-based compensation

14.1



12.9



67.4



-

Loss on disposal of assets, net

(0.5)



0.6



2.1



9.8

Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt

0.2



0.3



10.7



0.5

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2.0



2.0



6.7



2.2

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries

-



-



-



-

Provision for inventory obsolescence

-



-



-



-

Deferred tax expense

1.3



1.4



3.7



-

Unrealized gain on investments, net

(7.9)



-



(16.4)



-

Other non-cash items, net

1.9



-



1.9



(1.3)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable

17.2



(46.1)



(203.3)



(89.6)

Inventories

(8.3)



(39.4)



(105.1)



(16.1)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7.8)



(11.5)



(26.4)



3.8

Accounts payable

36.6



19.1



42.9



31.6

Accrued expenses

(80.5)



28.3



30.1



6.1

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

(14.9)



(3.9)



(9.1)



(0.3)

Net cash provided by operating activities

158.6



172.1



415.2



43.9



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Investment in property, plant & equipment

(116.7)



(123.4)



(356.2)



(87.4)

Proceeds from sale of assets

1.7



0.5



48.3



17.5

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(285.8)



(97.7)



(640.7)



(4.3)

Investment in preferred shares of BPC

-



-



(47.2)



(4.2)

Initial investment in Flotek

-



-



(10.0)



-

Other investments

2.0



(20.9)



(22.8)



-

Net cash used in investing activities

(398.8)



(241.5)



(1,028.6)



(78.4)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

0.1



231.3



818.9



160.3

Repayments of long-term debt

(15.9)



(18.0)



(531.7)



(146.9)

Borrowings from revolving credit agreements

314.2



56.5



567.9



63.5

Repayments to revolving credit agreements

(80.0)



(199.8)



(402.7)



(35.5)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(5.3)



(9.7)



(38.6)



(2.0)

Member contribution

-



-



5.0



-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

-



-



329.1



-

Payment of THRC related equity

-



-



(72.9)



-

Payment of common stock issuance costs

-



-



(27.4)



-

Other

(1.7)



-



(1.7)



(2.5)

Net cash provided by financing activities

211.4



60.3



645.9



36.9



























Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (28.8)

$ (9.1)

$ 32.5

$ 2.4

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period

66.7



75.8



5.4



3.0

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 37.9

$ 66.7

$ 37.9

$ 5.4



























(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company identified and corrected immaterial errors related to the recognition and classification of certain repairs and maintenance expenses in the first three quarters of 2022.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)



































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

















































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

(In millions)

2022

2022(1)

2021

2021

2022(1)

2021









































Net income (loss)

$ 116.0

$ 139.3

$ 5.1

$ (14.1)

$ 342.7

$ (43.5)









































Interest expense, net



20.5



16.3



6.7



6.9



59.5



25.8

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



89.2



69.1



35.1



35.2



267.3



140.7

Income tax benefit (provision)



(3.3)



7.9



-



0.2



9.1



(0.2)

Loss on disposal of assets, net



(0.5)



0.7



2.3



3.4



2.1



9.8

Loss on extinguishment of debt



0.3



0.2



0.5



-



17.6



0.5

Accruals for legal contingencies



7.3



-



-



-



11.3



-

Stock-based compensation



3.9



2.7



-



-



8.1



-

Stock-based compensation related to deemed contributions



10.2



10.2



-



-



59.3



-

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



1.9



-



(3.7)



2.6



1.9



(1.2)

Loss on foreign currency transactions



-



(0.1)



0.1



0.1



-



0.2

Reorganization costs



-



-



1.8



0.2



-



2.1

Acquisition related expenses



25.9



5.8



-



-



48.8



-

Severance charges



-



-



0.5



-



-



0.5

Supply commitment charges



-



-



-



-



-



-

Unrealized gain on investments, net



(8.0)



-



-



-



(16.5)



-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 263.4

$ 252.1

$ 48.4

$ 34.5

$ 811.2

$ 134.7

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company identified and corrected immaterial errors related to the recognition and classification of certain repairs and maintenance expenses in the first three quarters of 2022.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)



































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA excluding Flotek

















































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

(In millions except average active fleets and annualization factor)

2022

2022(1)

2021

2021

2022(1)

2021









































Net income (loss)

$ 116.0

$ 139.3

$ 5.1

$ (14.1)

$ 342.7

$ (43.5)









































Interest expense, net



20.5



16.3



6.7



6.9



59.5



25.8

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



89.2



69.1



35.1



35.2



267.3



140.7

Income tax benefit (provision)



(3.3)



7.9



-



0.2



9.1



(0.2)

Loss on disposal of assets, net



(0.5)



0.7



2.3



3.4



2.1



9.8

Loss on extinguishment of debt



0.3



0.2



0.5



-



17.6



0.5

Accruals for legal contingencies



7.3



-



-



-



11.3



-

Stock-based compensation



3.9



2.7



-



-



8.1



-

Stock-based compensation related to deemed contributions



10.2



10.2



-



-



59.3



-

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



1.9



-



(3.7)



2.6



1.9



(1.2)

Loss on foreign currency transactions



-



(0.1)



0.1



0.1



-



0.2

Reorganization costs



-



-



1.8



0.2



-



2.1

Acquisition related expenses



25.9



5.8



-



-



48.8



-

Severance charges



-



-



0.5



-



-



0.5

Supply commitment charges



-



-



-



-



-



-

Unrealized gain on investments, net



(8.0)



-



-



-



(16.5)



-

Total adjusted EBITDA for reportable segments

$ 263.4

$ 252.1

$ 48.4

$ 34.5

$ 811.2

$ 134.7

Less: other business activities operating results



5.8



11.1



-



-



24.3



-

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other business activities



269.2



263.2



48.4



34.5



835.5



134.7

Average active fleets



36.0



31.0



16.0



14.7



29.9



14.0

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other business activities per average active fleet



7.5



8.5



3.0



2.3



27.9



9.6

Annualization factor



4.0



4.0



4.0



4.0



1.0



1.0

Annualized adjusted EBITDA excluding other business activities per average

active fleet

$ 29.9

$ 34.0

$ 12.1

$ 9.4

$ 27.9

$ 9.6

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company identified and corrected immaterial errors related to the recognition and classification of certain repairs and maintenance expenses in the first three quarters of 2022.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)



































Segment Information



















































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31



(In millions)

2022

2022(1)

2021

2021

2022(1)

2021













































Revenues







































Stimulation services

$ 767.4

$ 668.6

$ 242.4

$ 190.7

$ 2,348.7

$ 745.4



Proppant production



35.4



24.6



7.5



6.4



90.0



27.2



Manufacturing



51.1



48.7



25.6



19.9



166.7



76.4



Other



49.6



46.9



-



-



111.8



-



Total segments



903.5



788.8



275.5



217.0



2,717.2



849.0



Eliminations



(109.4)



(92.1)



(27.5)



(21.1)



(291.6)



(80.6)



Total revenues

$ 794.1

$ 696.7

$ 248.0

$ 195.9

$ 2,425.6

$ 768.4













































Adjusted EBITDA







































Stimulation services

$ 252.1

$ 249.5

$ 47.6

$ 31.6

$ 771.4

$ 122.6



Proppant production



20.2



9.2



2.6



2.4



49.8



10.7



Manufacturing



(3.1)



4.5



(1.8)



0.5



14.3



1.4



Other



(5.8)



(11.1)



-



-



(24.3)



-



Adjusted EBITDA for reportable segments

$ 263.4

$ 252.1

$ 48.4

$ 34.5

$ 811.2

$ 134.7



(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company identified and corrected immaterial errors related to the recognition and classification of certain repairs and maintenance expenses in the first three quarters of 2022.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)







Net Debt

































Dec. 31

Sep. 30

(In millions)

2022

2022

















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 127.6

$ 60.5

Long-term debt



735.0



484.3

Long-term debt-related party



62.8



-

Total debt



925.4



544.8

















Plus: Unamortized debt issuance costs



34.0



23.2

Total gross debt



959.4



568.0

















Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(35.1)



(64.7)

Net debt

$ 924.3

$ 503.3

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS: ACDC)







Net Debt excluding Other Business Activities

































Dec. 31

Sep. 30

(In millions)

2022

2022

















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 112.4

$ 44.9

Long-term debt



732.2



481.3

Long-term debt - related party



62.8



-

Total debt



907.4



526.2

















Plus: Unamortized debt issuance costs



34.0



23.2

Total gross debt



941.4



549.4

















Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(22.8)



(56.2)

Net debt

$ 918.6

$ 493.2

