Singapore, Mar 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has relaunched their Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management, which will be commencing on 11th April 2023.This course is the A to Z on strategically managing and optimising your human capital to full potential in today'sdifficult business climate. It is a highly practical, hands-on course that shows you exactly how to tackle thoseintractable HR problems:- Resistance from employees- Favoritism and political games- HR not a priority/not taken seriously- Lack of senior executive support for HR- Lack of fundingThis course will give attendees the knowledge and tool to excite and re-energise your people to inspire a new-foundconfidence and trust in HR in your business. Through discussion, examples and activities you will discover the wayforwards. The industry insights, templates and models will put you ahead of your competitors; ahead of the game indesigning and delivering winning HR initiatives which will earn your HR team praise and recognition and will takeyour people to the next level.This practical live online course will have attendees excited by the new possibilities to drive performance in yourorganisation. The examples given are proven winners and the materials provide for easy adaptation to the business.Within 5 sessions of completing the course attendees can be forging positive change for the organisation andpeople.A past attendee from Transportasi Gas shared that, "The program was designed and delivered very well. It was veryfruitful also for other functions outside the HR Department to gain understanding about the strategies to developpeople."Another past attendee from Centenary Bank also commented that, "The program facilitator was excellent. Heprovided practical solutios that can be applied at no or minimal cost to the organisation. I liked the tools shared asthey can be immediately used in my organisation."Benefits of Attending- Learn to conduct a Talent Retention Audit and to develop a Talent Retention Plan- Discover innovative, practical and inexpensive solutions to a wide range of everyday HR challengesand problems- Identify why performance management systems so often fail and how to avoid these commonmistakes- Work through a simple, effective model to help struggling employees improve their performance- Design innovative approaches to succession planning for your valued employeesWant to learn more?Simply email esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. Formore information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/hrAbout Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services fordiverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result orientedprogrammes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For moreinformation: www.infocusinternational.com.Source: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.