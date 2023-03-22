

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The safe-haven currency fell to a 1-week low of 143.03 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 142.62.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 132.77 and 143.93 from yesterday's closing quotes of 132.48 and 143.55, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 88.79 and 82.23 from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.32 and 82.05, respectively.



The yen edged down to 162.21 against the pound and 96.88 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.79 and 96.61, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 146.00 against the euro, 138.00 against the greenback, 148.00 against the franc, 92.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi, 167.00 against the pound and 100.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!