Peerspace Announces the Open Door Awards Identifying the Best Spaces to Meet, Create, and Celebrate

The peer-to-peer marketplace for hourly venue rentals celebrates extraordinary spaces with its inaugural awards program

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Peerspace , the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meeting and production spaces, announces its inaugural Open Door Awards. Revealing the most remarkable spaces in the event, meeting and production categories in cities around the world, this accolade spotlights spaces ranging from stylish studios to luxurious lofts, stunning meeting rooms, and everything in between.





"Since launching in the UK in 2021, Peerspace has opened doors to new and never-ending possibilities. We help guests access incredible spaces, managed by talented and passionate hosts, where they can bring their creative ideas to life," says Peerspace CEO Eric Shoup. "The Open Door Awards celebrate spaces around the world that are catalysts for creativity. These are spaces where guests fulfil their visions for everything from milestone events and birthday parties, to corporate meetings and brainstorm sessions, to music videos and photo shoots."

A worldwide initiative, the inaugural awards recognise over 600 winning spaces in London, and 22 other cities across the United States, Canada, France and Australia. The spaces awarded this year represent the most exciting and inspiring spaces on Peerspace that provide the best backdrop for your most memorable moments. Some of the winning spaces include:

Central London Stylish Meeting Space - Top Meeting Space in London

- Top Meeting Space in Vintage Warehouse Photo And Video Studio - Top Production Space in London

- Top Production Space in New York Style Space with High Ceilings - Top Ten Meeting Space in London

- Top Ten Meeting Space in Studio with Double Parisian Balconies - Top Ten Production Space in London

"Since launching in the UK in September 2021, the demand for production and meeting spaces in London has grown exponentially," said UK Senior Market Manager Emily Farmer. "The recipients of our first Open Door Awards are extraordinary spaces, run by hosts who offer unique and flexible spaces where guests can bring their visions to life. It's great to be able to recognise these hosts' hard work and achievements."

Open Door Award winners are catalysts for creativity and operated by high performing hosts. To determine winners, Peerspace takes into account factors such as bookings, listing views, host response time, and guest ratings and reviews, using full-year data from 2022.

The inaugural round of awards celebrates the top 10 spaces for meetings and production across the capital, and solidifies the company's growth since its launch in the UK market.

For the full list of award winners, please visit madein.peerspace.com/awards. For more information about booking or hosting a space on Peerspace, please visit https://www.peerspace.com/uk

About Peerspace

Peerspace is the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. The company opens doors to the most inspiring spaces around the world, from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Peerspace welcomes guests to over 40,000 spaces where they can bring their creative ideas to life, and empowers hosts to earn additional income simply by opening their doors. Peerspace was founded in San Francisco in 2014, and the company's investors include GV (Google Ventures) and Foundation Capital. Discover the best places to meet, create, and celebrate at Peerspace.com.

