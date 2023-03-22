Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
22.03.2023
Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Governance Reports for 2022

LYSAKER, Norway, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2022.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Preben Ørbeck, mob: +47 470 10 611, email: preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/3738327/1932690.pdf

Annual Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/3738327/1932701.zip

AKSO-31-12-22-EN.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3738327/936b986afa7ab2a1.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3738327/a23503df0fd228a6.pdf

Remuneration Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3738327/b148b72e760d6ef4.pdf

Sustainability Report 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-annual-corporate-responsibility-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2022-301778299.html

