Mittwoch, 22.03.2023

WKN: A2PLBE ISIN: SE0012675361 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
08:03 Uhr
0,988 Euro
-0,011
-1,10 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 07:38
118 Leser

(0)

IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB: Invitation to symposium on Parkinson's Disease and its Management Dilemma at the AD/PD 2023 on March 31, 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, March 22, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced an invitation to its industry symposium at the AD/PD 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders on Friday, March 31, 2023. This is an official symposium of the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases 2023, AD/PD 2023.

The IRLAB-sponsored symposium with the title The management dilemma of Parkinson's disease progression and emerging treatment approaches has a distinguished panel of leading experts that will address the challenges in managing Parkinson's. This innovative program will be chaired by Mike Ward, medical journalist, with speakers addressing the patient journey and clinical management priorities (Professor Karl Kieburtz, USA); how biomarkers may redefine our notion about Parkinson's (Dr Ken Marek, USA); the emerging treatments across the progression of the Parkinson's (Professor Joakim Tedroff, Sweden). Panel discussions will be held with opportunities to answer questions from the audience and for speakers to share key learnings from their fields. The symposium will take place on Friday, March 31 from 13:50 - 15:50 in Hall F1+F2+F3.

The International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders 2023, AD/PD 2023, will take place on March 28 - April 1, 2023, at Svenska Mässan Gothia Towers in Gothenburg, Sweden. More information about the congress can be found on www.adpd.kenes.com.

This session is not included in the main event CME/CPD credit.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB: Invitation to symposium on Parkinson's disease and its management dilemma at the AD/PD 2023 on March 31, 2023

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745132/IRLAB-Invitation-to-symposium-on-Parkinsons-Disease-and-its-Management-Dilemma-at-the-ADPDTM-2023-on-March-31-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
