Acquisition of 100% of Spedimex, a leading player in contract logistics in Poland and a specialist in the fashion and e-commerce sectors (2022 revenues of 109 million)

Strengthening of ID Logistics geographical footprint in Poland with 15 new locations and blue-chip customers

Transaction paid 70% in ID Logistics shares and 30% in cash

Keeping a sound financial structure with a 2022 debt ratio of 1.9x EBITDA, unchanged post-acquisition

ID Logistics, (Paris:IDL)(ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics is announcing the acquisition of 100% of Spedimex, a major player in contract logistics in Poland, with strong expertise in the fashion and e-commerce sectors.

ACQUISITION OF SPEDIMEX

Spedimex is one of main independent players in contract logistics in Poland. The company was founded in 1993 by the Bak family, of which Marcin Bak is today the main shareholder and CEO.

Spedimex has specialized to become a key player in contract logistics with recognized expertise in the fashion and e-commerce sector for major international and Polish brands, as well as in cosmetics.

In addition to contract logistics, Spedimex offers a solid distribution and transport network, value-added logistics services or detail preparation. Spedimex has developed an asset-light model and operates in 15 sites across the country representing 230,000 m². The company has implemented sophisticated mechanization and technology solutions capable of managing large and complex flows such as, for example, stores and e-commerce returns from more than 15 European countries for a single customer. In recent years, Spedimex has significantly increased its turnover to reach PLN 510 million (€ 109 million) in 2022.

This strategic acquisition is motivated by the close proximity of cultures and the very similar business models of the two companies: asset light approach, dedicated warehouses, solutions adapted to the specific needs of each operation. The complementarity of customer portfolios and technical expertises between Spedimex and ID Logistics will also allow the development of significant commercial synergies, in particular for leading international customers. Adding Spedimex is perfectly in line with ID Logistics' strategy to support its major customers in their development in Europe and America.

Finally, in a dynamic of post-Covid industrial relocation, ID Logistics is strengthening its position in a very dynamic market which already plays a central role in the current reorganizations of supply chains in Europe. With the acquisition of Spedimex, ID Logistics becomes one of the leaders in the Polish market with 35 sites, 7,000 employees and a portfolio of leading industrial customers, retailers and e-merchants.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics comments: We are particularly pleased with the acquisition of Spedimex. We have a very similar culture and values, in particular the cult of customer proximity and innovation. This acquisition leads us to become one of the leaders on the Polish market which is one of the most dynamic in Europe and brings us a portfolio of new leading customers that we will develop in other countries of the Group

Marcin Bak, Chairman and CEO of Spedimex comments: We are happy to join forces with ID Logistics, which will allow our customers to take advantage of global logistics solutions. During the past 30 years, we have gradually developed our business, transforming it into a logistics operator with a potential of over 230,000 m2 of warehouse space and a team of 2 000 people. We are extremely proud of the international portfolio of brands that have trusted us. The innovative business model and international potential of ID Logistics Group are what I am excited about. I am convinced that our common values, such as professionalism, commitment, and innovation, will allow us to continue developing our clients and employees in the future.

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

The transaction is based on an enterprise value of PLN 350 million (€74 million) and will be paid 70% in new ID Logistics Group shares and 30% in cash. These payment terms allow ID Logistics to maintain a solid financial structure post-acquisition, with a debt ratio as of December 31, 2022 unchanged at 1.9x the EBITDA pre-IFRS 16.

The transaction remains subject to the approval of the competent Polish antitrust authorities. The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 2023.

ABOUT SPEDIMEX :

Spedimex, managed by Marcin Bak, is a privately owned contract logistics company in Poland, provider of solutions in supply chain management. It offers complete solutions in storing and distribution of goods. Spedimex has a network of cargo handling terminals located in strategic regions of Poland. Based on the road transport, the company offers distribution service nationwide and in Europe, including full service for grouping and full truck load transports. Spedimex manages over 200 thousand square meters of warehouse area. In addition to standard storage services, the company offers all operations accompanying logistics, such as packing and sorting goods, labeling, completing sets and quality control.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS :

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.5 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages 365 sites across 17 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

