

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence continued to improve marginally for the fifth successive month in March, as consumers' expectations for the economy and their willingness to buy goods improved somewhat since February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -39 in March from -44 in January. Nonetheless, the indicator in March was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index improved to -48 in March from -54 in the previous month.



Households were less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, as well as their opinions regarding it in the past year.



The indicator for willingness to buy rose to -33 in March from -37 in the prior month. The survey showed that major purchases were less unfavourable for consumers.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!