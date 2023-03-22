Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal "STRONG BUY" + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
21.03.23
10:44 Uhr
61,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,81 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,0063,0008:59
0,0000,00008:57
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 08:02
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 22

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / The Company announces that on 21 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

21 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,973

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 53.2600

Highest price paid per share:

£ 54.0600
Average price paid per share:£ 53.7614

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,157,564 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,973

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.0600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.2600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.7614

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

21/03/2023

08:20:27

GMT

64

53.2600

XLON

733606863442614

21/03/2023

08:34:49

GMT

57

53.3000

XLON

733606863444776

21/03/2023

09:02:14

GMT

100

53.3400

XLON

733606863448292

21/03/2023

09:14:15

GMT

65

53.3600

XLON

733606863450118

21/03/2023

09:25:57

GMT

16

53.4400

XLON

733606863451590

21/03/2023

09:25:57

GMT

80

53.4400

XLON

733606863451591

21/03/2023

09:45:04

GMT

104

53.3600

XLON

733606863453367

21/03/2023

10:19:10

GMT

78

53.4400

XLON

733606863456102

21/03/2023

10:31:16

GMT

63

53.5000

XLON

733606863457261

21/03/2023

10:46:43

GMT

6

53.4600

XLON

733606863458457

21/03/2023

10:46:43

GMT

62

53.4600

XLON

733606863458456

21/03/2023

11:15:34

GMT

75

53.4800

XLON

733606863460564

21/03/2023

11:57:08

GMT

100

53.8000

XLON

733606863463086

21/03/2023

12:14:41

GMT

71

53.7400

XLON

733606863464245

21/03/2023

12:40:03

GMT

77

53.6600

XLON

733606863465504

21/03/2023

12:56:54

GMT

73

53.8000

XLON

733606863466464

21/03/2023

13:21:03

GMT

31

53.7200

XLON

733606863467857

21/03/2023

13:21:03

GMT

42

53.7200

XLON

733606863467856

21/03/2023

13:32:12

GMT

76

53.7800

XLON

733606863469521

21/03/2023

13:41:57

GMT

13

53.8600

XLON

733606863471317

21/03/2023

13:41:57

GMT

15

53.8600

XLON

733606863471315

21/03/2023

13:41:57

GMT

37

53.8600

XLON

733606863471316

21/03/2023

13:49:39

GMT

68

53.9400

XLON

733606863472664

21/03/2023

13:59:54

GMT

65

54.0200

XLON

733606863474714

21/03/2023

14:10:25

GMT

75

54.0600

XLON

733606863476911

21/03/2023

14:21:35

GMT

63

53.9800

XLON

733606863478859

21/03/2023

14:32:26

GMT

66

53.9400

XLON

733606863480705

21/03/2023

14:37:04

GMT

66

53.8600

XLON

733606863481251

21/03/2023

14:40:05

GMT

64

53.9200

XLON

733606863481604

21/03/2023

14:51:37

GMT

144

53.9600

XLON

733606863483086

21/03/2023

14:58:03

GMT

51

53.8400

XLON

733606863483920

21/03/2023

15:01:44

GMT

24

53.9000

XLON

733606863484513

21/03/2023

15:01:44

GMT

46

53.9000

XLON

733606863484514

21/03/2023

15:07:30

GMT

81

53.8600

XLON

733606863485249

21/03/2023

15:16:17

GMT

105

53.9400

XLON

733606863486705

21/03/2023

15:21:42

GMT

71

53.8800

XLON

733606863487382

21/03/2023

15:28:26

GMT

89

53.9000

XLON

733606863488330

21/03/2023

15:38:30

GMT

87

53.9200

XLON

733606863489576

21/03/2023

15:44:22

GMT

62

53.8400

XLON

733606863490547

21/03/2023

15:51:27

GMT

92

53.8400

XLON

733606863491368

21/03/2023

15:58:15

GMT

66

53.9000

XLON

733606863492145

21/03/2023

16:11:54

GMT

99

53.9800

XLON

733606863493923

21/03/2023

16:20:55

GMT

11

53.9800

XLON

733606863495325

21/03/2023

16:20:56

GMT

77

53.9800

XLON

733606863495326

21/03/2023

16:26:48

GMT

3

53.9800

XLON

733606863496985

21/03/2023

16:29:29

GMT

93

53.9800

XLON

733606863497555

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745112/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-22

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.