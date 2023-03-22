InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 22

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / The Company announces that on 21 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Date of purchase:
|21 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,973
Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.2600
Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.0600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.7614
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,157,564 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 21 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,973
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.0600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.2600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.7614
