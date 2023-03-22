InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 22

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / The Company announces that on 21 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 21 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,973 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.2600 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.0600 Average price paid per share: £ 53.7614

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,157,564 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,973 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.0600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.2600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 53.7614

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 21/03/2023 08:20:27 GMT 64 53.2600 XLON 733606863442614 21/03/2023 08:34:49 GMT 57 53.3000 XLON 733606863444776 21/03/2023 09:02:14 GMT 100 53.3400 XLON 733606863448292 21/03/2023 09:14:15 GMT 65 53.3600 XLON 733606863450118 21/03/2023 09:25:57 GMT 16 53.4400 XLON 733606863451590 21/03/2023 09:25:57 GMT 80 53.4400 XLON 733606863451591 21/03/2023 09:45:04 GMT 104 53.3600 XLON 733606863453367 21/03/2023 10:19:10 GMT 78 53.4400 XLON 733606863456102 21/03/2023 10:31:16 GMT 63 53.5000 XLON 733606863457261 21/03/2023 10:46:43 GMT 6 53.4600 XLON 733606863458457 21/03/2023 10:46:43 GMT 62 53.4600 XLON 733606863458456 21/03/2023 11:15:34 GMT 75 53.4800 XLON 733606863460564 21/03/2023 11:57:08 GMT 100 53.8000 XLON 733606863463086 21/03/2023 12:14:41 GMT 71 53.7400 XLON 733606863464245 21/03/2023 12:40:03 GMT 77 53.6600 XLON 733606863465504 21/03/2023 12:56:54 GMT 73 53.8000 XLON 733606863466464 21/03/2023 13:21:03 GMT 31 53.7200 XLON 733606863467857 21/03/2023 13:21:03 GMT 42 53.7200 XLON 733606863467856 21/03/2023 13:32:12 GMT 76 53.7800 XLON 733606863469521 21/03/2023 13:41:57 GMT 13 53.8600 XLON 733606863471317 21/03/2023 13:41:57 GMT 15 53.8600 XLON 733606863471315 21/03/2023 13:41:57 GMT 37 53.8600 XLON 733606863471316 21/03/2023 13:49:39 GMT 68 53.9400 XLON 733606863472664 21/03/2023 13:59:54 GMT 65 54.0200 XLON 733606863474714 21/03/2023 14:10:25 GMT 75 54.0600 XLON 733606863476911 21/03/2023 14:21:35 GMT 63 53.9800 XLON 733606863478859 21/03/2023 14:32:26 GMT 66 53.9400 XLON 733606863480705 21/03/2023 14:37:04 GMT 66 53.8600 XLON 733606863481251 21/03/2023 14:40:05 GMT 64 53.9200 XLON 733606863481604 21/03/2023 14:51:37 GMT 144 53.9600 XLON 733606863483086 21/03/2023 14:58:03 GMT 51 53.8400 XLON 733606863483920 21/03/2023 15:01:44 GMT 24 53.9000 XLON 733606863484513 21/03/2023 15:01:44 GMT 46 53.9000 XLON 733606863484514 21/03/2023 15:07:30 GMT 81 53.8600 XLON 733606863485249 21/03/2023 15:16:17 GMT 105 53.9400 XLON 733606863486705 21/03/2023 15:21:42 GMT 71 53.8800 XLON 733606863487382 21/03/2023 15:28:26 GMT 89 53.9000 XLON 733606863488330 21/03/2023 15:38:30 GMT 87 53.9200 XLON 733606863489576 21/03/2023 15:44:22 GMT 62 53.8400 XLON 733606863490547 21/03/2023 15:51:27 GMT 92 53.8400 XLON 733606863491368 21/03/2023 15:58:15 GMT 66 53.9000 XLON 733606863492145 21/03/2023 16:11:54 GMT 99 53.9800 XLON 733606863493923 21/03/2023 16:20:55 GMT 11 53.9800 XLON 733606863495325 21/03/2023 16:20:56 GMT 77 53.9800 XLON 733606863495326 21/03/2023 16:26:48 GMT 3 53.9800 XLON 733606863496985 21/03/2023 16:29:29 GMT 93 53.9800 XLON 733606863497555

