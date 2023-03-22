Redslim, a data service company that specializes in turning fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Digital Commerce Intelligence (DCI), a Singapore-based startup that offers near real-time e-commerce marketplace data in Southeast Asia, announced that they are forming an alliance for their mutual customers.

The partnership empowers the international brands and retailers, who lack always-on ecommerce data from this region, to have a holistic global view on brand performance and competitive intelligence. Executives and managers will be equipped with a holistic outlook to understand the evolving market landscape and identify the changing consumers' behaviors for an effective online and offline commercial strategy.

Established in 2018, DCI uses data science and AI algorithm to provide e-commerce data and performance insights for Consumer Brands Retailers in Southeast Asia. Its real-time data processing collects and analyzes online market data continuously, making business Intelligence readily available without delay to help businesses make timely decisions.

Powered by data agnostic capability, Redslim offers high standard data harmonization and integration services for global and local organizations, transforming unstructured data from diverse sources into connected datasets, ready to feed business intelligence platforms. A rising base of global customers across Europe, the Americas and Asia rely on Redslim's services, which are built on a solid foundation of in-depth data expertise and unique industry experiences. The company is expanding rapidly, recently announcing that it successfully opened its share capital for the next phase of growth.

Alberto Alcaniz, Redslim's Partner Verticals and Partnership commented, "As consumers increasingly switch to shop both on digital platforms and in brick-and-mortar shops, businesses need to swiftly establish an integrated view in category performance and market benchmarks. With DCI's footprint in ecommerce across Southeast Asia, this collaboration means strengthening our efforts to provide global companies with an all-encompassing range of harmonized data and valuable insights. Incorporating DCI's data assets, we are thrilled to add extended values through a simplified access for our shared customers, who will benefit considerably from efficiency improvement and complexity reduction while seeking a full spectrum view on brand performance."

Kyriakos Zannikos, founder and CEO at DCI, added, "Digital Commerce Intelligence is proud to have built a robust solution for Southeast Asia that is unique in this part of the world. We strive to develop rich commercial datasets enabling competitive intelligence for most online categories in Southeast Asia, and we constantly evolve our AI solution with new features and increased accuracy. Partnering with Redslim opens the opportunities for global leaders to include Southeast Asia e-commerce market data into their global dashboard and harness the full benefits of data harmonization, a crucial step towards a well-defined global strategy."

About Redslim

Redslim gathers talents to help global companies maximize the value of their datasets. It solves pressing data challenges and turns fragmented data into powerful business intelligence assets. The world's leading brands rely on Redslim's robust data services to enable their transformation to being data-driven companies. Redslim builds a connected ecosystem by forging partnerships with key players in the technology and data industries. Managing data from over 25 agencies, Redslim services more than 30 global clients with data coverage spanning greater than 60 countries. Founded in 2013, Redslim is rapidly expanding.

Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.

About Digital Commerce Intelligence

Digital Commerce Intelligence (DCI) provides insights about online market trends, brand performance, and competitor activities, which allows its customers to build their corporate strategy and drive growth. What makes that possible, is its cutting-edge data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. DCI was founded in 2018, is headquartered in Singapore and has a tech hub in Athens The company has quickly established itself as a key player in the industry, serving some of the biggest global Consumer Brands in Southeast Asia.

Learn more at www.dci.ai Follow DCI on LinkedIn

