Industry veteran Kees-Jan Koppenaal joins Provenir's team to accelerate the company's commitment to providing digital-first decisioning solutions that drive business growth

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered data and decisioning software, today announced that Kees-Jan Koppenaal has been appointed General Manager, Northern Europe. Koppenaal will help to lead Provenir's expansion in the region, responsible for directing and driving new business, building customer loyalty and supporting corporate strategies.

Koppenaal brings more than 20 years' experience in sales, business growth and strategic expansion, with proven expertise and success in executing cross-regional sales strategies. He has a strong track-record of building and leading world-class global sales teams that drive rapid new business growth and deliver strong customer success. He's held senior roles at Accenture, Mambu, Oracle, Backbase and Adobe.

Provenir is experiencing unprecedented demand for its data and AI-powered risk decisioning platform that drives improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more. Based in the Netherlands, Koppenaal will build and develop a high-performance sales team to engage with businesses eager to improve the speed and accuracy of their risk decisioning processes.

"The European financial services market is ripe for innovation when it comes to unified decisioning solutions that drive business growth," said Frode Berg, Provenir's Managing Director, Europe. "At Provenir, continuing to expand our dedicated sales team to provide our innovative AI-powered data and decisioning platform to the global market is of the utmost importance. We're excited to have Kees-Jan join our team to help meet the demand. With extensive experience in this industry, he brings invaluable leadership and vision to the company."

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our data and AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform.

The company brings together key data, AI and decisioning capabilities to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

