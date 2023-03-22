Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Baby Floki CEO (BFLOKIC) on March 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BFLOKIC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on March 22, 2023.





As a deflationary meme token, Baby Floki CEO (BFLOKIC) is here to be the gem for meme coin investors looking for buzz around the new puppy. Its native token BFLOKIC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on March 22, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Baby Floki CEO

Baby Floki CEO is a deflationary meme token parody of famous puppy Floki, who was recently named CEO.

When Baby Floki took over as CEO, the potential for this adorable little pup became limitless. Baby Floki CEO has always dreamed of leading the meme token movement and flying to the moon, and the Baby Floki CEO community is ready to make it happen.

In addition to the meme coin itself, Baby Floki CEO will also be releasing a collection of NFTs.

The NFT marketplace will be used to sell Baby Floki CEO's own NFT collection. The user will be able to resell the NFT collection of Baby Floki CEO, and the BFLOKIC token will be used as the internal currency of the Baby Floki CEO NFT Marketplace.

About BFLOKIC Token

The Baby Floki CEO (BFLOKIC) token is a gem for meme coin investors looking for buzz around the new puppy. Based on BEP-20, BFLOKIC has a total supply of 420 quadrillion (i.e., 420,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is burned at startup, 35% is provided for pre-sale, 5% is allocated to the team, 5% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 5% is provided for developers.

It collects a total of 10% tax on each transaction, of which 2% will be automatically distributed to all holders, and the remaining 8% will be used for marketing and development to increase the value and recognition of the project.

BFLOKIC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on March 22, 2023, investors who are interested in Baby Floki CEO can easily buy and sell BFLOKIC on LBank Exchange by then.

