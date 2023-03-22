

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for February. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 9.9 percent from 10.1 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc and the euro, it was steady against the yen and the dollar.



The pound was worth 161.93 against the yen, 1.2235 against the greenback, 0.8800 against the euro and 1.1290 against the franc at 2:55 am ET.



