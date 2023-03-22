Anzeige
Investors Should 'Buy' the Right Property Manager First to Capitalise on Dubai's Booming Real Estate Sector Says Manage My Property

With over AED528 billion in transactions in 2022, Dubai's real estate sector is vibrant, but has unfortunately drawn the attention of opportunity seekers with little or no experience in the local market

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manage My Property (MMP) is urging regional and international investors and landlords to work with proven property management firms to secure hassle-free property ownership and management experiences and realise maximum return on investment (ROI). The advisory comes on the back of a boom in Dubai's real estate sector; annual real estate transactions in the emirate crossed half a trillion dirhams for the first time in 2022, a significant 76.5% increase over 2021 [1].