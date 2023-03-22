Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - WayKen, one of the leading on-demand manufacturing and rapid prototyping companies , has announced a new partnership with New Energy Vehicles to deliver high-quality electrolytic tanks for hydrogen fuel cell cars. This partnership will bring together WayKen's expertise in precision machining and New Energy Vehicles' cutting-edge technology in the field of hydrogen fuel cells to rapidly produce high-quality electrolytic tanks.

Wayken Prototyping Machining (Electrolytic Tanks Design)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/157502_4f7e63e52412081e_001full.jpg

In recent years, hydrogen fuel cells have become popular due to their eco-friendly features, reducing emissions and saving energy. The reaction equation for a hydrogen fuel cell is straightforward: Hydrogen + Oxygen -> Water. As a result, it is an eco-friendly alternative to conventional gasoline vehicles.

Titanium alloy offers several superior performance and characteristics over other materials, including its strength, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature resistance.

However, titanium alloy is expensive and the processing of titanium alloy presents the risk of warpage and deformation. With face milling, this risk can be decreased, the stress is released, and deformation is prevented. This technique achieves the flatness and thickness required by customers, providing high-quality electrolytic tanks for hydrogen fuel cell cars.

In addition to the solution for warpage and deformation, the using of high-temperature cutting fluid has also provided a stable temperature during machining, ensuring an accurate final product.

"We are excited to partner with New Energy Vehicles to deliver high-quality electrolytic tanks for hydrogen fuel cell cars," said Raymond Cheng. "Our team of experts is dedicated to providing the best solutions for our customers. With our expertise in precision machining and New Energy Vehicles' cutting-edge technology in the field of hydrogen fuel cells, we are confident that we can rapidly produce a superior product that meets the needs of the market."

This partnership marks a significant step forward for WayKen in the field of hydrogen fuel cell technology. By rapidly manufacturing high-quality electrolytic tanks, WayKen is contributing to the development of environmentally-friendly vehicles that offer a renewable energy source. As demand for hydrogen fuel cell cars continues to grow, WayKen is poised to become a leading provider of high-quality electrolytic tanks, delivering the best solutions for customers in this exciting industry.

About WayKen

WayKen is a prototyping company and rapid manufacturer specializing in rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing of plastic and metal parts. With a team of experts in CNC machining, WayKen delivers custom manufacturing services that meet the needs of its customers, including CNC machining, 3D printing, vacuum casting, rapid tooling and injection molding.

For more information, visit https://www.waykenrm.com/

Contact:

Contact name: Raymond Cheng

Email: info@waykenrm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157502