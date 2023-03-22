DJ Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results

22 March 2023

Genel Energy plc

Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Our production business generated record cash flow in 2022, building our significant financial resources and resulting in a net cash balance at the end of the year of over USD200 million. The Company now has an exceptional opportunity to deploy its financial resources carefully to add new assets and grow and diversify our production business in order to improve the resilience and extend the line of sight on the funding of our established dividend programme.

Our capital allocation decisions for 2023 and beyond will be centred around that material, sustainable and progressive dividend programme, while protecting and maintaining the strength of our balance sheet. Our core business remains robust, funding our dividend from free cash flow in the mid-term and there is significant potential still remaining in the portfolio. We have an extremely busy 18 months ahead that carries much potential, and we have a highly capable team in place that is fully focused on delivering on that potential."

Results summary (USD million unless stated)

2022 2021 Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 101 71 Production (bopd, working interest) 30,150 31,710 Revenue 432.7 334.9 EBITDAX1 361.6 275.1 Depreciation and amortisation (149.2) (172.8) Exploration expense (1.0) - Net impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets (201.3) (403.2) Net reversal of impairment of receivables 8.2 24.1 Operating profit / (loss) 18.3 (276.8) Cash flow from operating activities 412.4 228.1 Capital expenditure 143.1 163.7 Free cash flow2 234.8 85.9 Cash 494.6 313.7 Total debt 274.0 280.0 Net cash3 228.0 43.9 Basic LPS (¢ per share) (2.6) (111.4) EPS excluding impairments4 66.7 25.8 Dividends declared relating to financial year (¢ per share) 18 18 1. EBITDAX is operating profit / (loss) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation,impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets and net reversal of impairment of receivables 2. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 10 3. Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 10) 4. EPS excluding impairment is loss and total comprehensive expense adjusted for the add back of netimpairment/write-off of oil and gas assets and net reversal of impairment of receivables divided by weightedaverage number of ordinary shares

Highlights

-- Zero lost time incidents in 2022, with over three million hours now worked since the last incident

-- Another year of active drilling on the Tawke PSC and consistent reservoir performance resulted in averagedaily working interest production of 30,150 bopd (2021: 31,710 bopd)

-- Record free cash flow in 2022? High oil price and recovery of receivables helped drive free cash flow of USD235 million (2021: USD86million) - Investment in production and appraisal at Sarta resulted in capital expenditure of USD143 million(2021: USD164 million)

-- Disappointing results at Sarta resulted in a reduction in reserves and an impairment of USD126 million,with expiry of the Qara Dagh licence resulting in a write off of USD78 million

-- Strong balance sheet provides opportunity to acquire and develop new assets? Significantly increased financial resources of USD495 million (USD314 million at 31 December 2021) - Net cash under IFRS of USD228 million at 31 December 2022 (USD44 million at 31 December 2021) - Total debt of USD274 million at 31 December 2022 (USD280 million at 31 December 2021)

-- Committed material, sustainable, and progressive dividend programme well established? Dividends paid in 2022 increased by 13% to 18¢ per share (2021: 16¢ per share) a total distributionof USD50 million

-- Carbon intensity of 17.6 kgCO2e/bbl for Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2022 (2021: 16 kgCO2e/bbl), below theglobal oil and gas industry average of 19 kgCO2e/boe

Outlook

-- Committed dividend funded by free cash flow for medium-term? The Board is recommending a final dividend of 12¢ per share (2022: 12¢ per share), a distribution ofUSD33.5 million

-- Established dividend programme frames business and capital allocation decisions:? Production guidance unchanged at 27-29,000 bopd - 2023 capital expenditure expected to be between USD100 million and USD125 million - Progress towards drilling a well in Somaliland - Genel continues to actively screen and work up opportunities to invest our cash to extend the line ofsight on resilient cash flows that support our dividend programme into the long-term

-- Genel continues to invest in the host communities in which we operate, aiming to invest in those areas inwhich we can make a material difference to society

-- The London-seated international arbitration regarding Genel's claim for substantial compensation from theKRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs is progressing. The trial is scheduled for February2024

CEO STATEMENT

In the past six months we have simplified and refined our strategic priorities and put the funding of our established dividend programme at the heart of our business model. This is the lens through which we assess capital allocation decisions.

Building and managing a portfolio to support the dividend over the long-term is our clear focus. That work requires both judicious management of our existing opportunities already within the business, together with the objective of adding new assets that expand and diversify our asset base and, importantly, improve both the cash generation of the business and the resulting investor returns.

We have a very strong balance sheet with USD495 million of cash, net cash of USD228 million, at the end of 2022 and no debt maturity until 2025. We have achieved this position through a combination of factors. Disciplined capital allocation combined with excellent Tawke production results, recovery of old debts and, of course, the high oil price in 2022 have all resulted in exceptional cash generation for Genel, despite only receiving 10 payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

We had hoped that the Sarta development would have been a major contributor to our cash generation, but appraisal well results in 2022 were disappointing. Further investment will only take place now if we can be confident of positive returns and profitability, consistent with our focus on cost control and carefully considered expenditure.

A clear focus

The business is now determined to add new revenue streams that build a stronger business and replace the cash generation in 2022 that came from historic debts owed by the KRG.

We have an established dividend programme that, following approval of the proposed final dividend for 2022, will have returned over USD200 million to shareholders since 2019. Delivering on this dividend programme while increasing the value of the business is our primary objective to deliver long-term shareholder returns, and the business is progressing with a real clarity of purpose.

A strong balance sheet, including liquidity of almost half a billion dollars, provides us with a tremendous opportunity. We are determined to use it in order to add shareholder value through strong operational delivery and properly considered investment.

We also continue to work diligently towards arbitration regarding our claim for substantial compensation from the KRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs, with the trial scheduled for February 2024.

Adding to our production business

