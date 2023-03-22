Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results -2

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results

22 March 2023

Genel Energy plc

Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Our production business generated record cash flow in 2022, building our significant financial resources and resulting in a net cash balance at the end of the year of over USD200 million. The Company now has an exceptional opportunity to deploy its financial resources carefully to add new assets and grow and diversify our production business in order to improve the resilience and extend the line of sight on the funding of our established dividend programme.

Our capital allocation decisions for 2023 and beyond will be centred around that material, sustainable and progressive dividend programme, while protecting and maintaining the strength of our balance sheet. Our core business remains robust, funding our dividend from free cash flow in the mid-term and there is significant potential still remaining in the portfolio. We have an extremely busy 18 months ahead that carries much potential, and we have a highly capable team in place that is fully focused on delivering on that potential."

Results summary (USD million unless stated)

2022 2021 Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 101 71 Production (bopd, working interest) 30,150 31,710 Revenue 432.7 334.9 EBITDAX1 361.6 275.1 Depreciation and amortisation (149.2) (172.8) Exploration expense (1.0) - Net impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets (201.3) (403.2) Net reversal of impairment of receivables 8.2 24.1 Operating profit / (loss) 18.3 (276.8) Cash flow from operating activities 412.4 228.1 Capital expenditure 143.1 163.7 Free cash flow2 234.8 85.9 Cash 494.6 313.7 Total debt 274.0 280.0 Net cash3 228.0 43.9 Basic LPS (¢ per share) (2.6) (111.4) EPS excluding impairments4 66.7 25.8 Dividends declared relating to financial year (¢ per share) 18 18 1. EBITDAX is operating profit / (loss) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation,impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets and net reversal of impairment of receivables 2. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 10 3. Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 10) 4. EPS excluding impairment is loss and total comprehensive expense adjusted for the add back of netimpairment/write-off of oil and gas assets and net reversal of impairment of receivables divided by weightedaverage number of ordinary shares

Highlights

-- Zero lost time incidents in 2022, with over three million hours now worked since the last incident

-- Another year of active drilling on the Tawke PSC and consistent reservoir performance resulted in averagedaily working interest production of 30,150 bopd (2021: 31,710 bopd)

-- Record free cash flow in 2022? High oil price and recovery of receivables helped drive free cash flow of USD235 million (2021: USD86million) - Investment in production and appraisal at Sarta resulted in capital expenditure of USD143 million(2021: USD164 million)

-- Disappointing results at Sarta resulted in a reduction in reserves and an impairment of USD126 million,with expiry of the Qara Dagh licence resulting in a write off of USD78 million

-- Strong balance sheet provides opportunity to acquire and develop new assets? Significantly increased financial resources of USD495 million (USD314 million at 31 December 2021) - Net cash under IFRS of USD228 million at 31 December 2022 (USD44 million at 31 December 2021) - Total debt of USD274 million at 31 December 2022 (USD280 million at 31 December 2021)

-- Committed material, sustainable, and progressive dividend programme well established? Dividends paid in 2022 increased by 13% to 18¢ per share (2021: 16¢ per share) a total distributionof USD50 million

-- Carbon intensity of 17.6 kgCO2e/bbl for Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2022 (2021: 16 kgCO2e/bbl), below theglobal oil and gas industry average of 19 kgCO2e/boe

Outlook

-- Committed dividend funded by free cash flow for medium-term? The Board is recommending a final dividend of 12¢ per share (2022: 12¢ per share), a distribution ofUSD33.5 million

-- Established dividend programme frames business and capital allocation decisions:? Production guidance unchanged at 27-29,000 bopd - 2023 capital expenditure expected to be between USD100 million and USD125 million - Progress towards drilling a well in Somaliland - Genel continues to actively screen and work up opportunities to invest our cash to extend the line ofsight on resilient cash flows that support our dividend programme into the long-term

-- Genel continues to invest in the host communities in which we operate, aiming to invest in those areas inwhich we can make a material difference to society

-- The London-seated international arbitration regarding Genel's claim for substantial compensation from theKRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs is progressing. The trial is scheduled for February2024

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements.

CEO STATEMENT

In the past six months we have simplified and refined our strategic priorities and put the funding of our established dividend programme at the heart of our business model. This is the lens through which we assess capital allocation decisions.

Building and managing a portfolio to support the dividend over the long-term is our clear focus. That work requires both judicious management of our existing opportunities already within the business, together with the objective of adding new assets that expand and diversify our asset base and, importantly, improve both the cash generation of the business and the resulting investor returns.

We have a very strong balance sheet with USD495 million of cash, net cash of USD228 million, at the end of 2022 and no debt maturity until 2025. We have achieved this position through a combination of factors. Disciplined capital allocation combined with excellent Tawke production results, recovery of old debts and, of course, the high oil price in 2022 have all resulted in exceptional cash generation for Genel, despite only receiving 10 payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

We had hoped that the Sarta development would have been a major contributor to our cash generation, but appraisal well results in 2022 were disappointing. Further investment will only take place now if we can be confident of positive returns and profitability, consistent with our focus on cost control and carefully considered expenditure.

A clear focus

The business is now determined to add new revenue streams that build a stronger business and replace the cash generation in 2022 that came from historic debts owed by the KRG.

We have an established dividend programme that, following approval of the proposed final dividend for 2022, will have returned over USD200 million to shareholders since 2019. Delivering on this dividend programme while increasing the value of the business is our primary objective to deliver long-term shareholder returns, and the business is progressing with a real clarity of purpose.

A strong balance sheet, including liquidity of almost half a billion dollars, provides us with a tremendous opportunity. We are determined to use it in order to add shareholder value through strong operational delivery and properly considered investment.

We also continue to work diligently towards arbitration regarding our claim for substantial compensation from the KRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs, with the trial scheduled for February 2024.

Adding to our production business

Growing our portfolio through the addition of the right assets is key. We have a highly competent and dedicated team in place assessing a great many opportunities in a disciplined and systematic manner. We only progress opportunities that deliver the right outcomes when subjected to multiple scenario analysis, that ultimately provide support for our dividend programme and at the same time maintain business resilience and balance sheet strength. Genel's significant cash position does not distract us from our focus on cost discipline and risk mitigation.

Genel has a robust production business and a free cash flow projection that covers dividend payments in the medium-term. Doing deals takes time and doing the right deal takes even longer, but we are confident in our ability to take advantage of the opportunities that are out there to deliver for our shareholders.

Organic reserves replacement opportunities

As we continue to enhance the business, we are also progressing exciting opportunities within our existing portfolio. The Somaliland opportunity is frontier exploration, with all of the challenges that entails, but rare in terms of scale and potential. In a success case, there is a clear route to market through existing port facilities and this opens up the tantalising prospect of creating shareholder value in a region where our activities can also have a hugely positive impact on the surrounding society.

We are attempting to replicate the Somaliland farm-out success in Morocco, seeking a partner to drill a well in the Lagzira block, with high-graded material prospects. Both of these exploration opportunities support our aim of adding low-cost and large-scale assets to our portfolio to provide resilient, diversified, and value accretive cash generation that funds our dividend programme and offer catalysts to deliver shareholder value.

Making a positive difference

As all of these opportunities unfold, Genel sees the need to have a positive impact in the areas where it is present as being an essential part of business success. In 2022 we marked 20 years of operations in KRI by launching a number of social initiatives, the centre of which was our Genel20 Scholars programme.

This was an appropriate way to mark our 20 years of operations in KRI, a period which has seen an entire industry develop, thousands of jobs created, and more than USD20 billion generated for the KRG. Our social activities in Somaliland will now begin to ramp up as our operational activities increase there and, as an Anglo-Turkish company, we are of course providing support following the horrendous impact of the recent earthquakes.

Our work on emissions continues and we are very pleased that our emissions intensity remains below the industry average at 17.6kg CO2/bbl. We have been very proud to work with our partner DNO on Kurdistan's first gas reinjection project, which has captured 1.2 million tonnes of CO2e since its inception in 2020. Not only has this facility greatly reduced flaring at Tawke, but it has also led to a marked improvement in field performance. On a smaller scale, our pilot solar powered well site at the Sarta-1 well pad has saved almost nine tonnes of CO2 emissions there and established a new standard design for Genel well pads. As we seek to diversify our business, we will retain our clear commitment to being a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix.

Outlook

The production base that the Tawke licence provides is set to deliver free cash flow that supports the progression of business catalysts and payment of our material dividend. We have a firm commitment to invest our cash to add shareholder value, and both the means and determination to do it. Our team is dedicated to delivering strong future cash flow and shareholder returns.

OPERATING REVIEW

Reserves and resources development

Genel's proven (1P) and proven plus probable (2P) net working interest reserves totalled 69 MMbbls (31 December 2021: 63 MMbbls) and 92 MMbbls (31 December 2021: 104 MMbbls) respectively at the end of 2022.

Ongoing positive performance at the Tawke PSC has boosted the 1P number, and helped to offset the reduction in 2P reserves at Sarta.

Remaining reserves (MMbbls) Resources (MMboe) Contingent Prospective 1P 2P 1C 2C Best Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net 31 December 2021 238 63 391 104 163 49 400 122 5,443 3,274 Production (42) (11) (42) (11) - - - - - - Acquisitions and disposals - - - - (13) (5) (55) (22) (585) (234) Extensions and discoveries - - - - - - - - - - New developments - - - - - - - - - - Revision of previous estimates 71 17 0 (1) (113) (33) (216) (63) (136) (34) 31 December 2022 267 69 349 92 37 11 129 36 4,722 3,006

Production

Production averaged 30,150 bopd in 2022, driven by the ongoing positive performance of the Tawke licence.

PRODUCING ASSETS

Tawke PSC (25% working interest)

Gross production at the Tawke licence averaged 107,090 bopd in 2022, of which the Peshkabir field contributed 62,040 bopd, and the Tawke field 45,050 bopd.

By the end of 2022 the Tawke field had delivered three consecutive quarters of production growth, the first quarterly increases since 2015, as new wells were drilled, workovers conducted on existing ones and gas injection stepped up to counter natural field decline. In 2022, the field partners also completed the USD25 million expansion of the Peshkabir-to-Tawke gas project, Kurdistan's only gas capture and enhanced recovery injection project. Since 2020, the project has captured 1.2 million tonnes of CO2e through avoided flaring.

Sarta (30% working interest, operator)

Gross production averaged 4,710 bopd in 2022. Following the disappointing appraisal results and pilot production, Genel's focus is on making ongoing production from Sarta profitable, with any further capital investment contingent on both licence profitability and the extent to which there can be confidence that such investment can add cash generative production.

Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator)

Gross production at Taq Taq averaged 4,490 bopd in 2022. Activity in 2023 is expected to include one sidetrack well targeting the Upper Shiranish formation.

PRE-PRODUCTION ASSETS

Somaliland

Preparation continues for the drilling of the Toosan-1 well on the highly prospective SL10B13 block (51% working interest and operator).

The Toosan prospect contains stacked Mesozoic reservoir objectives, with multiple individual prospective resource estimates each ranging from 100 to 200 MMbbls.

Environmental and social impact assessments are continuing, and community engagement efforts are ramping up. Tendering for the rig and well services is ongoing. Genel continues to target a spud date in the next 12-16 months, acknowledging the challenges of operating in such a frontier area with limited existing infrastructure.

In Q3 2022, samples from a water well drilled by the Ministry of Water Resources Development near a village on the Odewayne licence (50% working interest and operator) indicated trace hydrocarbons. Traces of oil have historically been found in surface seepages across Somaliland, and Genel is set to obtain a more meaningful sample in 2023, helping to define any future work programme on the licence.

Morocco (Lagzira block - 75% working interest and operator)

The Petroleum Agreement and Association Contract was signed with ONHYM in February for a full eight-year exploration term (in three exploration periods), with attractive fiscal terms.

The Lagzira block (formerly Sidi Moussa) is a large offshore licence, in water depths of 200-1,200 metres, with a proven petroleum system following Genel's 2014 SM-1 well which recovered oil from Upper and Middle Jurassic reservoirs.

3D seismic acquired in 2018 resulted in a significant uplift and improvement in subsurface imaging and prospects have been high-graded, and the new data has highlighted new plays and provided an enhanced understanding of the SM-1 well result.

In total, 18 prospects and leads have been identified, with over 2.5 Bboe mean recoverable resource potential with individual prospects estimated at 100-700 MMbbls each.

Genel has launched a process to find a partner to take a material equity position and jointly pursue the exploration programme in the block, with the opportunity to drill and test one of the high-graded prospects.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

(all figures USD million) FY 2022 FY 2021 Brent average oil price USD101/bbl USD71/bbl Revenue 432.7 334.9 Production costs (51.1) (45.9) Cost recovered production asset capex (85.9) (49.9) Production business net income after cost recovered capex 295.7 239.1 G&A (excl. non-cash) (19.2) (12.4) Net cash interest1 (19.2) (26.1) Working capital (9.7) (19.7) Payments for deferred receivables 94.4 35.1 Changes to payment days2 (44.4) (65.0) Free cash flow before investment in growth 297.6 151.0 Pre-production capex (57.2) (88.6) Working capital and other (5.6) 23.5 Free cash flow 234.8 85.9 Dividend paid (47.9) (44.4)

