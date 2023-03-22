

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British mass media firm WPP Group Plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) Wednesday announced the acquisition of Goat, an influencer marketing agency. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Goat, founded by Arron Shepherd, Nick Cooke, and Harry Hugo in 2015, specialises in data-led end-to-end influencer marketing campaigns. The company has over 150 staff across three global offices. Since its founding, Goat has tracked the performance of over?50,000 influencer?channels?and over?250,000 pieces of content.



WPP said Goat will join its media investment group GroupM, and merge with its influencer marketing solution INCA.



The combined entity, which will go to market as Goat, will operate as part of GroupM Nexus, a media performance organisation with more than 9,000 expert practitioners.



Goat would support GroupM's strategy to help clients drive growth through performance with the scale and expertise to help global brands activate campaigns anywhere in the world.



Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, said, 'The addition of Goat to GroupM as part of GroupM Nexus gives us the ability to deliver accountable, cross-channel, and data-driven influencer solutions for clients anywhere in the world. Combined with the exceptional talent at INCA, we expect Goat to play a critical role in helping us define the next era of media at GroupM.'



WPP acquired 3K Communications, Fenom Digital, Diff, Passport, JeffreyGroup and Newcraft in the last six months alone. In February 2022, it bought influencer marketing agency Village Marketing.



