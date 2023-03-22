Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 21
[22.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,749,000.00
|EUR
|0
|214,886,084.69
|8.6826
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,293.48
|87.6283
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|47,948,783.15
|100.1855
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,425,631.99
|107.4863
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,508,875.87
|105.5111
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,088,951.73
|103.0131
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,484,234.65
|97.8471
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,540,849.32
|8.9528
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,613,377.84
|10.1356
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,403,618.34
|10.039