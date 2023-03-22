Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
22.03.2023 | 08:48
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 21

[22.03.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE00BN4GXL6324,749,000.00EUR0214,886,084.698.6826
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0883,293.4887.6283
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE00BMQ5Y557478,600.00EUR047,948,783.15100.1855
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE00BMDWWS85115,602.00USD012,425,631.99107.4863
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE00BN0T9H7061,689.00GBP06,508,875.87105.5111
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE00BKX90X6788,231.00EUR09,088,951.73103.0131
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE00BKX90W5056,049.00CHF05,484,234.6597.8471
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE000V6NHO666,985,618.00USD062,540,849.328.9528
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE000L1I4R943,020,380.00USD030,613,377.8410.1356
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
21.03.23IE000LJG9WK1339,040.00GBP03,403,618.3410.039

