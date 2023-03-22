

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) reported profit before tax of $222.1 million for the twelve months to 31 December 2022 compared to $137.3 million, last year. Earnings per share increased to $2.12 from $1.16.



Revenue increased to $526.0 million from $455.9 million. The company recorded a 18% increase in mineral product revenue to $498.4 million in 2022.



The Board recommended a final dividend for 2022, in cents, of 43.33 per share, taking total dividends to 54.31 per share, up 66% on 2021.



