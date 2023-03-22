Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
PR Newswire
22.03.2023 | 09:06
136 Leser
Pattern Insurance welcomes Paul Frick as Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA

The ancillary revenue management specialist will be spearheading growth in the EMEA embedded insurance market

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Insurtech MGA, Pattern, is delighted to announce Paul Frick has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The former Regional Travel Leader of AXA Partners will spearhead growth in the EMEA embedded insurance market.

Paul Frick brings a wealth of experience and was most recently responsible for the strategy and development of the travel business for AXA Partners in Northern Europe. Before this, Paul Frick has an impressive resume, including Head of Travel Central Zone Germany/Austria/Switzerland for AIG. His built-up experience in ancillary revenue management makes him the ideal fit for SVP of Sales EMEA.

"I've been in the travel industry for most of my career, so joining Pattern as Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA is a perfectly natural progression for me," says Paul Frick. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this fantastic team who are reshaping the future of insurance in travel. Embedded insurance has the potential to transform the industry in the coming years completely, and I'm delighted to be a part of that."

Meitav Harpaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Pattern, adds, "It's great to have Paul join the team, and his experience in the travel industry makes him the ideal fit. We're excited about the developments in embedded insurance. It provides an opportunity for the market to evolve and embrace digital innovation. Now Paul can be a part of the journey with us."

Along with his long list of credentials, Paul Frick is fluent in English, German and Finnish.

Pattern Insurance is a fast-growing global InsurTech MGA that empowers online travel, recreation, and events companies to design, build and distribute innovative insurance offerings seamlessly in their customer journey. Pattern leverages emerging technology and data to create an amazing customer experience. Pattern works to eliminate all the reasons insurance gets a bad reputation. Pattern operates globally with offices in Silicon Valley, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv. Their products are integrated into leading brands, including Amadeus, Lastminute.com, Liknoss, Gulliver, Invia, Issta and Variety Cruises.

About Pattern

Pattern is a global InsurTech MGA that empowers online travel, recreation, and events companies to design, build and distribute innovative insurance offerings seamlessly in their customer journey. Pattern protections address risks associated with a change of plans, travel disruption, inclement weather and medical assistance, amongst others, to build consumer confidence and boost revenues. Patterns parametric protections dispense customer compensation automatically when an event is triggered. For more information visit www.patterninsurance.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pattern-insurance-welcomes-paul-frick-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales-emea-301777694.html

