Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 23 March 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 82,332,566 shares (USD 823,325.66) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 802,800 shares (USD 8,028.00) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 83,135,366 shares (USD 831,353.66) --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 246,361 shares - DKK 49.1 · 263,849 shares - DKK 38.3 · 292,590 shares - DKK 42.8 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66