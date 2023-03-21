BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2023 financial results for its third quarter ended February 28, 2023.

Third quarter reported revenues were $12.4 billion, up 14 percent compared to the prior year and up 19 percent on a currency-neutral basis*

NIKE Direct sales were $5.3 billion, up 17 percent on a reported basis and up 22 percent on a currency-neutral basis

NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 20 percent on a reported basis, or 24 percent on a currency-neutral basis

Wholesale revenues grew 12 percent on a reported basis and 18 percent on a currency-neutral basis

Gross margin decreased 330 basis points to 43.3 percent

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.79, down 9 percent

"NIKE's strong results in the third quarter offer continued proof of the success of our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy," said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. "Fueled by compelling product innovation, deep relationships with consumers and a digital advantage that fuels brand momentum, our proven playbook allows us to navigate volatility as we create value and drive long-term growth."**

Matthew Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "NIKE's brand distinction and strong execution continue to create separation in the marketplace. We have made tremendous progress on inventory as we position NIKE for sustainable and more profitable growth."**

Third Quarter Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 14 percent to $12.4 billion compared to the prior year and were up 19 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $11.8 billion, up 14 percent on a reported basis and up 19 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with double-digit growth in North America, EMEA and APLA. Greater China grew 1 percent on a currency-neutral basis despite a challenging December following the shift in the country's COVID-19 policies. On a reported basis, revenues for Greater China declined 8 percent. Revenues for Converse were $612 million, up 8 percent on a reported basis and up 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by double-digit growth across all channels in North America, partially offset by declines in Asia.

for NIKE, Inc. increased 14 percent to $12.4 billion compared to the prior year and were up 19 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Gross margin decreased 330 basis points to 43.3 percent, primarily due to higher markdowns to liquidate inventory; continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates; higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs; partially offset by strategic pricing actions.

decreased 330 basis points to 43.3 percent, primarily due to higher markdowns to liquidate inventory; continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates; higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs; partially offset by strategic pricing actions. Selling and administrative expense increased 15 percent to $4.0 billion. Demand creation expense was $0.9 billion, up 8 percent, primarily due to advertising and marketing. Operating overhead expense increased 17 percent to $3.0 billion, primarily due to wage-related expenses and NIKE Direct variable costs.

increased 15 percent to $4.0 billion. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 16.0 percent and substantially consistent compared to 16.4 percent for the same period last year.

for the quarter was 16.0 percent and substantially consistent compared to 16.4 percent for the same period last year. Net income was $1.2 billion, down 11 percent compared to prior year, and Diluted earnings per share was $0.79, decreasing 9 percent.

February 28, 2023 Balance Sheet Review

Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $8.9 billion, up 16 percent compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by higher product input costs and elevated freight costs.

for NIKE, Inc. were $8.9 billion, up 16 percent compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by higher product input costs and elevated freight costs. Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $10.8 billion, down approximately $2.7 billion from last year, as cash provided by operations was more than offset by share repurchases, cash dividends and capital expenditures.

Shareholder Returns

NIKE continues to have a strong track record of investing to fuel growth and consistently increasing returns to shareholders, including 21 consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts. In the third quarter, NIKE returned approximately $2.0 billion to shareholders, including:

Dividends of $528 million, up 9 percent from the prior year.

of $528 million, up 9 percent from the prior year. Share repurchases of $1.5 billion, reflecting 12.9 million retired shares as part of the four-year, $18 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2022. As of February 28, 2023, a total of 32.0 million shares have been repurchased under the program for a total of approximately $3.4 billion.

Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on March 21, 2023, to review fiscal third quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through approximately 9:00 p.m. PT, April 11, 2023.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://about.nike.com/en/newsroom and follow @NIKE.

* See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure. ** The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % NINE MONTHS ENDED % (In millions, except per share data) 2/28/2023 2/28/2022 Change 2/28/2023 2/28/2022 Change Revenues $ 12,390 $ 10,871 14 % $ 38,392 $ 34,476 11 % Cost of sales 7,019 5,804 21 % 21,695 18,500 17 % Gross profit 5,371 5,067 6 % 16,697 15,976 5 % Gross margin 43.3 % 46.6 % 43.5 % 46.3 % Demand creation expense 923 854 8 % 2,968 2,789 6 % Operating overhead expense 3,036 2,584 17 % 9,035 7,980 13 % Total selling and administrative expense 3,959 3,438 15 % 12,003 10,769 11 % % of revenues 32.0 % 31.6 % 31.3 % 31.2 % Interest expense (income), net (7 ) 53 - 22 165 - Other (income) expense, net (58 ) (94 ) - (283 ) (235 ) - Income before income taxes 1,477 1,670 -12 % 4,955 5,277 -6 % Income tax expense 237 274 -14 % 916 670 37 % Effective tax rate 16.0 % 16.4 % 18.5 % 12.7 % NET INCOME $ 1,240 $ 1,396 -11 % $ 4,039 $ 4,607 -12 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.88 -9 % $ 2.59 $ 2.91 -11 % Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.87 -9 % $ 2.57 $ 2.85 -10 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,543.8 1,579.0 1,556.7 1,581.1 Diluted 1,564.8 1,610.7 1,574.4 1,615.8 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.340 $ 0.305 $ 0.985 $ 0.885

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) February 28, February 28, % Change (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 6,955 $ 8,704 -20 % Short-term investments 3,847 4,763 -19 % Accounts receivable, net 4,513 3,827 18 % Inventories 8,905 7,700 16 % Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,815 1,968 -8 % Total current assets 26,035 26,962 -3 % Property, plant and equipment, net 4,939 4,806 3 % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,834 2,959 -4 % Identifiable intangible assets, net 277 291 -5 % Goodwill 281 284 -1 % Deferred income taxes and other assets 3,928 3,275 20 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,294 $ 38,577 -1 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 500 $ - - Notes payable 14 - - Accounts payable 2,675 2,770 -3 % Current portion of operating lease liabilities 435 455 -4 % Accrued liabilities 5,594 5,391 4 % Income taxes payable 330 202 63 % Total current liabilities 9,548 8,818 8 % Long-term debt 8,925 9,418 -5 % Operating lease liabilities 2,692 2,784 -3 % Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 2,598 2,748 -5 % Redeemable preferred stock - - - Shareholders' equity 14,531 14,809 -2 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 38,294 $ 38,577 -1 %

NIKE, Inc. DIVISIONAL REVENUES (Unaudited) % Change Excluding Currency Changes1 % Change Excluding Currency Changes1 THREE MONTHS ENDED % NINE MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions) 2/28/2023 2/28/2022 Change 2/28/2023 2/28/2022 Change North America Footwear $ 3,322 $ 2,532 31 % 31 % $ 11,090 $ 8,648 28 % 28 % Apparel 1,419 1,207 18 % 18 % 4,598 4,117 12 % 12 % Equipment 172 143 20 % 21 % 565 473 19 % 20 % Total 4,913 3,882 27 % 27 % 16,253 13,238 23 % 23 % Europe, Middle East & Africa Footwear 2,011 1,569 28 % 39 % 6,086 5,358 14 % 30 % Apparel 1,094 1,083 1 % 10 % 3,528 3,444 2 % 18 % Equipment 141 127 11 % 20 % 454 426 7 % 22 % Total 3,246 2,779 17 % 26 % 10,068 9,228 9 % 25 % Greater China Footwear 1,496 1,554 -4 % 5 % 4,099 4,238 -3 % 4 % Apparel 461 548 -16 % -8 % 1,228 1,588 -23 % -17 % Equipment 37 58 -36 % -31 % 111 160 -31 % -26 % Total 1,994 2,160 -8 % 1 % 5,438 5,986 -9 % -2 % Asia Pacific & Latin America Footwear 1,141 1,005 14 % 20 % 3,313 2,914 14 % 24 % Apparel 407 394 3 % 9 % 1,255 1,181 6 % 18 % Equipment 53 62 -15 % -12 % 167 178 -6 % 3 % Total 1,601 1,461 10 % 15 % 4,735 4,273 11 % 22 % Global Brand Divisions2 12 41 -71 % -69 % 44 54 -19 % -17 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND 11,766 10,323 14 % 19 % 36,538 32,779 11 % 19 % Converse 612 567 8 % 12 % 1,841 1,753 5 % 10 % Corporate3 12 (19 ) - - 13 (56 ) - - TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES $ 12,390 $ 10,871 14 % 19 % $ 38,392 $ 34,476 11 % 19 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND Footwear $ 7,970 $ 6,660 20 % 25 % $ 24,588 $ 21,158 16 % 24 % Apparel 3,381 3,232 5 % 10 % 10,609 10,330 3 % 10 % Equipment 403 390 3 % 8 % 1,297 1,237 5 % 12 % Global Brand Divisions2 12 41 -71 % -69 % 44 54 -19 % -17 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES $ 11,766 $ 10,323 14 % 19 % $ 36,538 $ 32,779 11 % 19 % 1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. 2 Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1 (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % NINE MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions) 2/28/2023 2/28/2022 Change 2/28/2023 2/28/2022 Change North America $ 1,190 $ 967 23 % $ 4,064 $ 3,636 12 % Europe, Middle East & Africa 785 713 10 % 2,750 2,394 15 % Greater China 702 784 -10 % 1,754 2,054 -15 % Asia Pacific & Latin America 485 478 1 % 1,470 1,347 9 % Global Brand Divisions2 (1,160 ) (975 ) -19 % (3,573 ) (3,033 ) -18 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND1 2,002 1,967 2 % 6,465 6,398 1 % Converse 164 168 -2 % 526 504 4 % Corporate3 (696 ) (412 ) -69 % (2,014 ) (1,460 ) -38 % TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1 1,470 1,723 -15 % 4,977 5,442 -9 % EBIT margin1 11.9 % 15.8 % 13.0 % 15.8 % Interest expense (income), net (7 ) 53 - 22 165 - TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 1,477 $ 1,670 -12 % $ 4,955 $ 5,277 -6 % 1 The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT"), which represents Net income before Interest expense (income), net and Income tax expense. EBIT margin is calculated as EBIT divided by total NIKE, Inc. Revenues. Total NIKE Brand EBIT, Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT and EBIT margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional information that should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT and EBIT margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. 2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company's corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Paul Trussell

investor.relations@nike.com

Media Contact:

KeJuan Wilkins

media.relations@nike.com