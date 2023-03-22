As part of the four-year circular economy project TREASoURcE, a stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) built with used electric vehicle batteries will be commissioned at two demo sites in Norway and Finland over the summer 2023. The demonstrations aim to increase knowledge of the batteries' second life and their functionality and how stationary batteries can be used to balance electricity demand. The intended result is to accelerate the market uptake of this technology.

The selected demo sites are Rudskogen Motorsports Centre in Viken, Norway, and the municipally owned Lempäälä House in Lempäälä, Finland. The pilot is led by the Norwegian research organisation SINTEF and the battery systems will be supplied by the Norwegian company ECO STOR AS

The system stores excess energy from solar panels which in turn is used to cut power peaks for the facilities. The BESS can thus be used to shift energy consumption to reduce the energy cost and provide stabilization for the entire power grid. The use of second-life batteries helps to reduce environmental impacts and save critical minerals and other natural resources by extending the product life cycle.

Rudskogen is a large motorsport centre that was selected by the Norwegian government as the national motorsport arena in 2005. Rudskogen will have a BESS with a rated capacity of 120 kWh and rated power of 60 kW.

"Rudskogen Motorsports Center wishes to choose good and sustainable solutions in connection with the expansion and electrification of the facilities. This will facilitate for future electrification of the sport," says Bård Mikkelsen, Chairman of the board for Rudskogen Motorsports Center AS.

Lempäälä House is a modern building completed in 2020 in the municipal centre of Lempäälä. It will be supplied with a BESS with a rated capacity of 80 kWh and rated power of 40 kW.

"The pilot sounded immediately interesting and especially the application of demand response is very topical. We're very excited to see the results so we can further apply them in our future projects as well," says Ulla Palo-oja, Construction manager of Lempäälä municipality. The easy replicability of the demonstrations across Europe and beyond is one of the key objectives of the project.

The battery systems will operate and collect data for research until 2026. The operation of the systems will be optimized throughout this period based on the data and experience.

About TREASoURcE

TREASoURcE is an initiative funded by the European Union under the Horizon Europe research and innovation programme with a budget of EUR 9.99 million. The four-year project (2022-2026) is coordinated by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd, and the consortium consists of 17 partners from six European countries. Project website: https://treasource.eu/

