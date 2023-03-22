DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.1528

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1034253

CODE: UHYG LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 231606 EQS News ID: 1588831 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2023 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)