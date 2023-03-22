DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 614.2103
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49387
CODE: CP9U LN
ISIN: LU1602145036
