FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.1196

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45081976

CODE: ECRP LN

ISIN: LU1437018168

