Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.2529
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1306512
CODE: LCUS LN
ISIN: LU1781540957
