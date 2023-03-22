DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6801

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17154062

CODE: LCAL LN

ISIN: LU1781541849

March 22, 2023 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)