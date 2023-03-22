DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.8928

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35533271

CODE: ESRU LN

ISIN: LU1861137484

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN Sequence No.: 231683 EQS News ID: 1588985 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2023 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)