Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.9294
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4377157
CODE: GISG LN
ISIN: LU1910940425
ISIN: LU1910940425
