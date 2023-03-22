DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3198.2975
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10830305
CODE: PRIJ LN
ISIN: LU1931974775
