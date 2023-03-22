DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 136.3351
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152642
CODE: SP5G LN
ISIN: LU1950341179
