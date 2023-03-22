DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.8826

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6902371

CODE: MSDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756754

