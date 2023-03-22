DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2154
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1164707
CODE: XCO2 LN
ISIN: LU1981859819
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 231716 EQS News ID: 1589055 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589055&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 22, 2023 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)