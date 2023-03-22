DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.636
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1753571
CODE: PRIZ LN
ISIN: LU1931974429
