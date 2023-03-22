DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.942

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184623975

CODE: LCWL LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

