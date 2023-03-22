DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.6469

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5917427

CODE: MTIX LN

ISIN: LU1650491282

