Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: A2QCUH ISIN: SE0014855029 
22.03.2023 | 10:12
57 Leser
Implantica to repurchase own shares

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that the Board of Directors has decided to utilize the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 10, 2022, to repurchase own Shares (Swedish Depository Receipts representing class A shares in the company).

The repurchase will start at the earliest on March 22, 2023, and may be conducted on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2023. The number of Shares to be acquired shall not exceed 200,000.

The repurchased Shares will be used for honoring share-based incentive programs for employees and board members of the company. The Shares shall be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase, by which is meant the difference between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that has the potential to create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

RefluxStop

https://www.implantica.com/im-refluxstop/patients/gastrointestinal/

Technology Platform

https://www.implantica.com/innovations/technology-platform-overview/

Media Contact:

Implantica AG
Juanita Eberhart
VP Marketing & Advocacy
M: +1 925-381-4581
juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3738369/1932770.pdf

Implantica to repurchase own shares

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-to-repurchase-own-shares-301778378.html

