Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company installed a Green Power Water Purifier for the children of Tibetan Nagqu Xiangmao Township Primary School on March 22nd, 2023, the 31st World Water Day.

The Green Power Water Purifier was installed in the open space next to the water room in the playground of Xiangmao Township Primary School for all teachers and students to get water, with a length of nearly 3.5 meters, a width of nearly 2.5 meters, and a height of nearly 2.5 meters; about half a standard container. Its roof was installed with several solar photovoltaic panels. Four walls were also painted with pretty Tibetan children singing and dancing on turquoise grassland. One of the walls has a large window opening and several water taps were installed.

"This is the green power water purifier developed by our team specifically for schools in high-altitude areas," said Zhang Yu, from the State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company. The core function of this equipment is to purify the groundwater directly and make it available for the children to drink. It is reported that this set of equipment uses the most advanced international reverse osmosis technology, especially for high fluoride, arsenic and other kinds of heavy metals harmful to human beings. The removal rate of more than 98% can directly purify and filter the water drawn from the school wells and the filtered water quality meets the standard requirements.

"Why is the roof of the water purification equipment also installed photovoltaic power panels?" Zhang Yu said, "The preparation of pure water requires electricity, and, considering the characteristics of long light hours in Tibet, photovoltaic panels are added to the top of the equipment and 24 energy storage batteries are added inside. Converting light energy into electricity for the water purification device can greatly save electricity expenses for the school."

On August 1, 2022, Zhang Yu used his vacation time to follow the large truck pulling the equipment from Hangzhou, through Anhui, Henan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Qinghai, travelling nearly 4,000 kilometers and lasting 12 days to Naqu. There, he presented a green power water purifier for each elementary school of Xiangmao Township and Luoma Township. But before the installation and commissioning was completed, local areas in Tibet were suddenly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, forcing a delay. It would not be possible to restart the installation of the equipment until March, 2023.

In order to provide healthy drinking water to more frontier elementary schools without a tap water supply, State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company is building a long-term public welfare mechanism, cooperating with China Charity Federation and the project "Light Up Hope, Do Good for the Future" to introduce more social resources and enrich the "Love Circle" with more contents.

