The "Poland Sulphuric Acid Market (2022-2028): Trends, Value, Revenue, Analysis, Industry, Share, Segmentation COVID-19 Impact Market Forecast By Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore), By Applications and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polish Sulphuric Acid Market is forecast to grow over the years with rising adoption of Sulphuric acid in various applications including fertilizers manufacturing and chemical products, the demand for sulphuric acid would rise in the upcoming years. However, COVID-19 negatively impacted the sale of the Sulphuric Acid Market in Poland on account of business restrictions imposed by the government.

Additionally, manufacturing facilities were impacted by COVID-19 on account of labour shortages and logistical challenges posed by the lockdown. Apart from this, growing government initiatives to regulate the emissions of sulphur dioxide, sulphuric acid mist, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxides from sulphuric acid production facilities could hamper the Sulphuric Acid market growth in the upcoming years.

The Polish Sulphuric Acid Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2028. The market is likely to experience growth in the forecast period on account of the rising chemical manufacturing sector along with sulphuric acid's various applications in the manufacturing of paper and paper products, coke and refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products. Growing demand for fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides to increase crop yield and agricultural production level is expected to boost the demand of sulphuric acid in Poland.

Furthermore, the flourishing automobile sector is set to uplift the demand for lead batteries in the country and further drive the Polish Sulphuric Acid Industry. The Polish Sulphuric Acid market drives most of its demand from the manufacturing of fertilizers, detergents, pigments, and various other products as well as chemical manufacturing, petroleum refining, automotive, and textile industry. On account of the growth of these sectors and industries in recent years the demand for Sulphuric acid has been increasing and a similar trend is set to follow in the forecast period years. Furthermore, the growing demand for metal refining, pharmaceuticals and chemical manufacturing has further raised the demand for sulphuric acid in the region. Hence, the Sulphuric acid market is forecast to show a positive trend in the forecast period.

Market by Raw Materials

Elemental sulphur held the largest segment in the Polish Sulphuric Acid Market owing to the increased utilization of sulphur as a raw material in the processing product during the manufacturing process in the country. Furthermore, elemental Sulphur causes less pollution in comparison to pyrite ore or base metal smelters therefore, elemental sulphur has the most demand for sulphuric acid in Poland.

Market by Applications

The chemical manufacturing acquired the largest revenue share owing to increasing demand for Sulphuric acid in chemical manufacturing as it is widely used manufacturing of chemicals nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, synthesis of dye, drugs, detergents, explosives, etc.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Raw Materials

Elemental Sulphur

Pyrite ore

Base Metal smelters

By Applications

Fertilizers

Chemical Manufacturing

Metal processing

Petroleum Refining

Textile Industry

Others (Automobiles, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages)

Companies Mentioned

PCC Societas Europaea

Grupa Azoty S.A

BASF SE

LANXESS AG

Brenntag Group

Nouryon

Univar Solutions Inc.

Ineos Group

