ZWIFT AND LIMITLESS CELEBRATE SILVER STEVIE AWARD WIN FOR INNOVATION IN CUSTOMER SERVICE WITH GIGCX

The 'Zwift' user community is growing with GigCX to flex and scale customer support

Zwift, the global online fitness platform for cyclists, triathletes, and runners, and gig customer experience (GigCX) platform provider Limitless are celebrating winning silver at today's Stevie Awards for Customer Service ceremony. The award recognizes Zwift's world-class GigCX community support program, which has been in place since 2020.

Zwift has seen over 5 million accounts created since it launched in 2014. In 2020, Zwift began using GigCX to scale its customer service operations by formalizing peer-based support. With the Limitless GigCX platform, Zwift created a formal "Community Ambassador" program that gives its most enthusiastic members the opportunity to assist other members with support needs, such as helping new riders get started, or troubleshooting issues.

Limitless worked with Zwift to invite and optimize proven, passionate Zwifters in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US to help them answer 'technical connectivity' challenges related to a broad range of bike equipment on the market. Limitless is integrated into Zwift's 'Solvvy Virtual Assistant' as a primary escalation channel in English for Zwifters who cannot successfully resolve their connectivity issues.

The Limitless and Zwift partnership has delivered against all objectives, achieving:

A diversified team of Zwift Experts across Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US providing 24X7 support

A 44% decrease in cost of service

An accelerated rate of response from 24 hours down to minutes

24x7 support

"This award recognizes the fact that GigCX helped us scale without compromising on service or our brand, which is really strong among our Zwifter community," said Jackie Craver, Vice President Community Support at Zwift. "As a business built upon a unique global community, it makes perfect sense for our users to help other users, while also earning a bit of money for their expert guidance."

Roger Beadle, CEO of Limitless, added, "It's an honor to be recognized for our work with an incredible online platform like Zwift. In the past few years, there have been new expectations surrounding empathy and trust, and hyper-personalization in peer-to-peer support. GigCX has helped to meet these new expectations in customer experience, while achieving some remarkable service milestones for this exciting company in an incredibly short period of time."

