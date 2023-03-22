The Harris Poll: theSkimm's State of Women Report 2023: Facing Persistent Gender Inequities, Women Are Mobilizing to Rewrite Rules and Create Their Own Momentum

New research conducted by The Harris Poll shows women see the need to create their own solutions for financial and emotional well-being.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Women believe society expects too much from them while not respecting them enough - but are taking steps to change that. That is the central finding of research conducted by The Harris Poll Thought Leadership and Futures Practice on behalf of theSkimm's new State of Women Report 2023.

State of Women Report 2023

Released during Women's History Month, the report investigates and surfaces how women see the work they do, both in their careers and in the home, and how society perceives that work. The report addresses how brands need to do a better job of understanding the context of women's lives, and demonstrates that while gaps persist, women are gaining influence and mobilizing to create their own futures.

The research, which is based on two studies and comprised 4,500 women, has been featured on the Today Show and reveals the harsh realities that women continue to face.

74% say that "society treats women like second-class citizens" and the "deck is stacked against women."

79% say "I am concerned with the social expectations around unpaid labor/mental load that women are responsible for."

65% say "new legislation and policies that are being passed do not advance women's rights."

"Recognizing the burden on women and equity gaps is not enough; it's time to take fundamental action steps to forge a more prosperous future together," Libby Rodney, chief strategy officer at The Harris Poll Thought Leadership and Futures Practice, said. "The data tells us that women see a system working against their best interests, from health care to policy changes to support structures.

"However, women are not going quietly into the night." According to the report, women across the U.S. are mobilizing, rewriting rules, and creating momentum around social change to flip inequities and build a better future together.

Here are some of the highlights of how women are making or planning to make changes:

89% are planning to redesign their lives the way they want to.

87% have or want to create more sources of financial stability, with 60% adding a side hustle, shifting to a higher-earning career or advocating for a promotion.

65% (or 74% among Black women) have gotten involved, or plan to, in national politics.

76% are more active, or want to get more involved, in their local community at schools, local politics, and small businesses.

"Instead of resignation, they are exhibiting agency and a willingness to make tough choices to secure their own futures," Abbey Lunney, managing director at The Harris Poll Thought Leadership and Futures Practice, said. "This year alone, women have reached new highs around representation within Congress, the C-Suite, on boards, and as entrepreneurs. In the next seven years, women are projected to control up to $30 trillion in financial assets. And there is still a lot of work to do."

How can executives, policymakers, and employers offer women meaningful support and opportunity? By being more candid and offering practical and functional support, doubling down on long-term commitments, and putting the spotlight on women's issues and women-owned businesses.

"Women are fighting back to build a new and better future," Rodney said. "Most women (83% in the report) want to lead the way by writing the next chapter of what it is like to be a woman in America."

"The study shows that we all need to be a part of redesigning the future together," Lunney said. "Now is the time to listen to women and fight with them to get the changes that need to be made."

You can subscribe to The Harris Poll Thought Leadership and Futures Practice newsletter "The Next Big Think" at TheNextBigThink.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

SOURCE: The Harris Poll

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745108/theSkimms-State-of-Women-Report-2023-Facing-Persistent-Gender-Inequities-Women-Are-Mobilizing-to-Rewrite-Rules-and-Create-Their-Own-Momentum