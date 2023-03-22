Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: Bionoid Pharma Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Global Alerts Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("BINP") (OTC PINK:BINP) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire all the outstanding shares of Global Alerts Corp. ("Global Alerts"), a private company focused on delivering a singular mass notification platform to the 6 billion population around the globe that currently do not have access to a mass emergency alert/ notification capability.

"We're excited to announce our proposed acquisition of Global Alerts Corp. and the international growth opportunities we believe it represents to BINP," says Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma. "North Americans are quite familiar with Amber Alert, an emergency alert system distributed via commercial and public radio stations, Internet radio, satellite radio, television stations, wireless devices, e-mail, electronic traffic-condition signs, commercial electronic billboards, and cable TV by the Emergency Alert System and NOAA Weather Radios. Global Alerts has signed an exclusive license agreement with One World UPSEN Alliance, a non-profit corporation that is solely responsible for the delivery of the next generation of an automated global emergency mass messaging platform. Under the agreement with One World UPSEN Alliance, Global Alerts has exclusive rights to design, support and maintain the UPSEN platform for the more than 6 billion people not currently covered by the existing alert systems."

About Global Alerts Corp.

Global Alerts Corp. is a Canadian-controlled company focused on delivering a singular mass notification platform to the 6 billion population around the globe that currently do not have access to a mass emergency alert/ notification capability.

Global Alerts under exclusive contract to CEASA Group and One World UPSEN Alliance Inc., a non-profit corporation, is solely responsible for the delivery of a fully automated regional, national, and global emergency mass messaging platform (UPSEN). UPSEN enables nations' "authoritative alert capability" via licensed commercial wireless carriers.

All mobile devices active within each nation that have joined UPSEN will receive, pre and post-emergency events, information published by a UN-recognized agency that has joined the Alliance.

For more information, visit the Global Alerts Corp website: www.globalalertscorp.com

About Bionoid Pharma - (OTC: BINP)

Bionoid Pharma is a healthcare company that develops products and technologies focused on the growing health and wellness sector. Bionoid Pharma currently markets a line of products that aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time, and enhancing overall physical well-being.

Contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770



SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744541/Bionoid-Pharma-Announces-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-Global-Alerts-Corp