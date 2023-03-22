PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa, Japan-based biopharmaceutical company (President and CEO: Patrick C. Reid, hereinafter "PeptiDream") (Tokyo: 4587) today announced the nomination of the second targeted peptide radiopharmaceutical clinical development candidate arising from their strategic partnership with RayzeBio, Inc., ("RayzeBio"), a privately held California-based targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer drugs. The development candidate is a novel first-in-class macrocyclic peptide-radioisotope (RI) conjugate against Glypican-3 ("GPC3") expressed in liver cancers. Liver cancer is a leading cause of death global, according for over 800,000 deaths annually.

The peptide-RI development candidate was discovered using PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) and demonstrated potent and selective GPC3 binding, rapid cellular internalization, and sustained tumor specific uptake and anti-tumor efficacy in pre-clinical models at RayzeBio. RayzeBio intends to present initial preclinical data at the EASL Liver Cancer Summit in Estoril, Portugal on April 20. 2023. PeptiDream and RayzeBio have an ongoing multi-program collaboration, initiated in August 2020, to screen and identify novel peptide binders against tumor antigens for the targeted delivery of radioisotopes.

"We are delighted to announce the nomination of a second peptide-RI clinical development candidate arising from our partnership with RayzeBio, highlighting the strong collaborative relationship and the power of our PDPS platform to discover novel macrocyclic peptides for use as peptide-RI conjugates." said Patrick C. Reid PhD, President CEO of PeptiDream

About PeptiDream Inc.

PeptiDream Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section 4587) is leading the translation of macrocyclic peptides into a whole new class of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide. Founded in 2006, PeptiDream employs its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology, a state-of-the-art highly versatile discovery platform which enables the production of highly diverse (trillions) non-standard peptide libraries with high efficiency, for the identification of highly potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) and multi-functional peptide conjugates (MPC)-based therapeutics and diagnostics. PeptiDream has an extensive global network of discovery and development partners driving the development and commercialization of a broad and diversified pipeline of investigational therapeutics. PeptiDream also markets and sells a number of radiopharmaceutical and radiodiagnostic products in Japan, through its wholly owned subsidiary, PDRadiopharma. PeptiDream is headquartered in Kawasaki, Japan. For more information about our company, science and pipeline, please visitwww.peptidream.com

