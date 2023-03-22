NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK T2i 33) admitted to trading on March 23, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. 2 Org. no: 471008-0280 3 LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LBANK T2i 33 5 ISIN code IS0000035020 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer LANDSBANKINN/4.95 BD 20330323 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 12.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 12.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date March 23, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date March 23, 2033 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date March 23, 2033 23 Interest rate 4,95% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date March 23, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date March 23, 2024 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 10 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Án áfallinna vaxta 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 575,19333 44 Index base date March 23, 2023 Other Information 45 Call option Yes. 23. March 2028 and on every coupon payment thereafter. 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading March 20, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to March 21, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading March 23, 2023 55 Order book ID LBANK_T2I_33 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond