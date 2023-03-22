DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Travis Perkins Plc to which voting rights are attachedii: ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) UK 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Minneapolis, United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/03/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21/03/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on 5.234000 5.234000 which threshold was crossed or 0.000000 11,121,830 reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Indirect possible) Direct Indirect Direct (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 0.001000 GB00BK9RKT01 1799 11102338 5.225000 US89455F3073 0 17693 0.000000 0.008000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 11121830 5.234000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1) Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 3) TAM UK International Holdings Limited Threadneedle Holdings Limited TAM UK Holdings 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Limited Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited TC Financing Limited Threadneedle Asset Management Limited Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 4) AMPF Holding, LLC 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is wholly owned by AMPF Holding, LLC which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Place of completion Swindon, UK Date of completion 21/03/2023

