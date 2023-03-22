Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
11:30 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,93 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70011,00013:35
Dow Jones News
22.03.2023 | 12:10
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 22-March-2023 / 10:38 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Travis Perkins Plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
                                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
UK 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          Minneapolis, United States 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:         17/03/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):              21/03/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 5.234000                    5.234000 
which threshold was crossed or               0.000000                11,121,830 
reached 
 
Position of previous notification 
(if 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of  Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
shares 
ISIN code (if                                          Indirect 
possible)    Direct         Indirect        Direct 
                                                 (Art 10 of Directive 
         (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  2004/109/EC) 
         2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          (DTR5.2.1) 
 
                                 0.001000 
GB00BK9RKT01   1799          11102338                        5.225000 
 
US89455F3073   0           17693          0.000000            0.008000 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  11121830                    5.234000% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Ameriprise Financial, 
Inc. (Chain 1) 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK 
International Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
(Europe) Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
            0.000000           0.000000                0.000000% 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Holdings) 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Management) 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Holdings Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Management Limited 
Ameriprise Financial, 
Inc. (Chain 2) 
            0.000000           0.000000                0.000000% 
Columbia Management 
Investment Advisers, 
LLC 
Ameriprise Financial, 
Inc. (Chain 3) 
TAM UK International 
Holdings Limited 
Threadneedle Holdings 
Limited 
TAM UK Holdings    0.000000           0.000000                0.000000% 
Limited 
Threadneedle Asset 
Management Holdings 
Limited 
TC Financing Limited 
Threadneedle Asset 
Management Limited 
Ameriprise Financial, 
Inc. (Chain 4) 
AMPF Holding, LLC   0.000000           0.000000                0.000000% 
Ameriprise Financial 
Services, LLC 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by 
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is 
itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings 
Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
 
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly 
owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group 
(Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia 
Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, 
which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
 
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
 
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is wholly owned by AMPF Holding, LLC which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise 
Financial, Inc. 
 
Place of completion Swindon, UK 
Date of completion  21/03/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     TPK 
LEI Code:   2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
Sequence No.: 231829 
EQS News ID:  1589349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2023 06:38 ET (10:38 GMT)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.