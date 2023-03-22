Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Hoylu AB (publ)

Extraordinary general meeting in Hoylu AB (publ)

The extraordinary general Meeting in Hoylu AB (publ), 559084-6381 ("Hoylu" or the "Company") was held today, March 22, 2023, at 10.00 am at Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå at Strandvägen 1 in Stockholm.

All resolutions were passed in accordance with the board of directors' previously published resolution proposals. Below is a summary of the main resolutions passed by the extraordinary general meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

It was resolved that the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the Articles of Association be amended as set out below. In case the share capital and the number of shares in the Company, after registration of the reduction of the share capital and the rights issue, fall below the current limits in the articles of association, the limits shall be lowered to the extent required to enable registration.

§ 4 Share capital

Previous wording Current wording The share capital shall be no less than SEK 4,121,950 and no more than SEK 16,487,800.



The share capital shall be not less than SEK 9,000,000 and not more than SEK 36,000,000.





§ 5 Number of shares

Previous wording Current wording The number of shares shall be not less than 50,000,000 and not more than 200,000,000.



The number of shares shall be not less than 900,000,000 and not more than 3,600,000,000.





Resolution on share capital reduction

It was resolved to reduce the Company's share capital to SEK 917,439.22, meaning a reduction of SEK 6,645,839.786801 for allocation to non-restricted equity and without cancellation of shares. After the reduction, the Company's share capital will amount to SEK 917,439.22 divided into 91,743,922 shares (before registration of the rights issue according to the heading "Resolution on rights issue" below), each share with a quota value of SEK 0.01.

Resolution on the rights issue

It was resolved to carry out an issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of a maximum of 825,695,298 shares. Subscription of shares shall take place during a period of 14 days. The first day of the subscription period shall be two trading days after the day the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the rights issue (however, no later than August 31, 2023, to enable notification of registration of the rights issue within six months from the date of the issue decision). However, the last day of the subscription period shall fall on a trading day. The board of directors is entitled to extend the subscription period.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to decide on over-allotment option



It was resolved to authorize the board of directors to on one occasion resolve on a new issue of additional shares in case of oversubscription in the rights issue above with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The company's share capital may be increased by a maximum of SEK 1,238,542.95 through a new issue of a maximum of 123,854,295 shares, corresponding to 15 per cent of the rights issue. The subscription price shall be SEK 0.10 per share, which corresponds to the subscription price in the rights issue.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 PM CET on March 22, 2023.